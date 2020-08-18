What live football is on TV tonight?

We’re finally into the last week of the 2019/20 season, at long last, more than a year since it started.

Advertisement

Some of the best football players on the continent are continuing to weave their magic in European competitions, but there are no British contenders left in the hunt.

Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures have been played intensely throughout August, and the pile-up appears to have taken its toll on some teams.

Manchester City were shockingly dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Lyon at the weekend, while Manchester United were put to the sword by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

It’s a fresh-look final four in the Champions League as RB Leipzig – formed just 11 years ago – take on French giants PSG tonight.

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann – who is only 33 – will relish the chance to haul his men into the final, and the sale of star man Timo Werner doesn’t appear to have affected their chance of doing so.

However, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will see a big opportunity to seize dominance in this tournament after several seasons of meek exits from the Champions League with PSG.

We’ll bring you all the latest details in the coming days with plenty of drama to feast your eyes on as the competition reaches its eventual climax.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Tuesday 18th August

Key games included below. All UK times.

RB Leipzig v PSG

Competition: Champions League (semi-finals)

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans have been treated to more free Premier League fixtures than ever before.

Of course the season is on pause for now, but as we’ve highlighted there is plenty more football to soak up.

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.