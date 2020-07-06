What live football is on TV tonight?

The summer of football continues to rumble on at pace with the Premier League and numerous top divisions across the continent navigating their way through lockdown.

Stands may be devoid of fans, but the action has lit up living rooms across the nation with a different game – or three – live on TV every night of the week.

The Bundesliga has wrapped up for the season while Serie A and La Liga continue to twist and turn, but UK attention is firmly focused on one place…

The Premier League battle for European places rages on with numerous teams gunning for a Champions League or Europa League berth, and Tottenham are most in danger of missing out right now, ahead of their clash with Everton tonight.

Away from the top flight, there are still promotions to be decided in the lower leagues, as the League One play-offs kick up a notch this evening with two teams to progress to Wembley following tonight.

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League fixtures for the first time.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this evening.

Monday 6th July

Key games included below. All UK times.

Oxford v Portsmouth

Competition: League One play-off semi-final second leg

Kick off: 5pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

The score is level at 1-1 going into the second leg, giving Oxford a slender advantage in the form of home soil. Portsmouth won’t be fazed by the trip, however. A potential cracker in store.

Wycombe v Fleetwood

Competition: League One play-off semi-final second leg

Kick off: 7:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football

A frantic reverse fixture saw Wycombe triumph 4-1 at Fleetwood with three goals in the opening six minutes and the hosts reduced to nine men by the end of the games. Joey Barton insists his team aren’t out of it yet, but they will require a rapid start to avoid the tie being as good as finished.

Tottenham v Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Spurs must regroup from a dismal defeat to Sheffield United if they are to prevent their season from fizzling out. Everton have looked solid since the restart, and would actually spring above Tottenham into the top half with a win here.

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Unfortunately there are no games on free-to-air TV tonight (we know, right?!) but there’s plenty more coming up.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

