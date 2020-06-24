What live football is on TV tonight?

Football has enjoyed a 0-100mph start in recent weeks with the majority of major European leagues up and running during the coronavirus lockdown, including the Premier League.

Fans were originally glued to the German Bundesliga, but attention has turned back to the UK as the top flight kicked back into gear with a dramatic opening week of matches.

The second round of games could see Liverpool win the league, but not through their own result, while Manchester United and Wolves are hoping to pile the pressure on Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place.

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League fixtures for the first time.

On the continent, Real Madrid can return to the top of La Liga with a win over Mallorca tonight as the title race between themselves and Barcelona continues to swing back and forth.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this evening.

Wednesday 24th June

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky 1

Manchester United fans have plenty to look forward to with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba pulling the strings from midfield but Sheffield United will hope to shore up from recent dud games and produce a robust display typical of their excellent season so far.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: BBC One & BBC Two

Rock-bottom Norwich realistically need to win this one to stand a chance in the final weeks of the season. Everton are safe and dry with little to play for, but individuals stars will be determined to prove their worth in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Newcastle are all-but safe, Aston Villa are clinging on for dear life. The visitors know time is running out for them to click into gear, but a big display on Tyneside could ignite a survival charge.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Wolves are going along wonderfully in the battle for a European place while Bournemouth are down in the dumps. A win for either side would go a long way towards helping their very different causes.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Liverpool can’t win the Premier League title here, but they can move to within two points of the trophy with a victory. Providing they beat Palace, the Reds will be crowned champions on Thursday if City don’t beat Chelsea.

Real Madrid v Mallorca

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: LaLigaTV

Real Madrid host Mallorca in a bid to claw back an advantage in a La Liga title race that is turning into a true classic. Zinedine Zidane’s men are three points behind Barcelona with a game in hand – tonight – and will go top on head-to-head record if they dispatch Mallorca.

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Everton v Norwich is one of those games. It will be free to watch on BBC Two before switching over to BBC One at half time.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – including tonight’s clash at Old Trafford, Manchester United v Sheffield United.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

