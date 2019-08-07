Premier League stadiums 2019/20: Complete guide to every ground

The Premier League draws in countless viewers around the world every week to soak up the latest live drama.

But while the competition’s popularity continues to spread on a global scale, millions of fans continue to pour through the turnstiles of their local teams in the UK.

The varied history of English football has meant that its flagship competition is brimming with a patchwork web of stadiums – including old-school wooden terraces and state-of-the-art super arenas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League stadiums to be used in 2019/20 including those of promoted teams from the Championship.

Premier League stadiums 2019/20

Arsenal – Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa – Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards

Brighton – Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Location: Brighton

Year opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards

Burnley – Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Chelsea – Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards

Everton – Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Leicester – King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Liverpool – Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

Manchester City – Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Manchester United – Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Newcastle United – St James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Norwich – Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Sheffield United – Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Watford – Vicarage Road

Capacity: 21,577

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards

West Ham – London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Wolves – Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards