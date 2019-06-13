Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is already approaching, with fixtures confirmed for the upcoming year of sporting drama.
Manchester City will be hoping to record their third consecutive Premier League title, though Champions League winners Liverpool will have something to say about that.
Manchester United are in turmoil as the fresh season emerges on the horizon, Europa League winners Chelsea could soon be managerless while Arsenal will hope for improvements on their fifth-placed finish last time out.
Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.
Sky Sports, Bt Sport and now Amazon Prime will all be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
AUGUST
9th Liverpool v Norwich City, 8:00pm
10th West Ham v Manchester City, 12:30pm
10th Bournemouth v Sheffield United
10th Burnley v Southampton
10th Crystal Palace v Everton
10th Leicester v Wolves
10th Watford v Brighton
10th Tottenham v Aston Villa, 5:30pm
11th Newcastle v Arsenal, 2:00pm
11th Manchester United v Chelsea, 4:30pm
17th Arsenal v Burnley
17th Aston Villa v Bournemouth
17th Brighton v West Ham United
17th Chelsea v Leicester City
17th Everton v Watford
17th Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17th Norwich City v Newcastle United
17th Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
17th Southampton v Liverpool
17th Wolves v Manchester United
24th Bournemouth v Manchester City
24th Aston Villa v Everton
24th Brighton v Southampton
24th Liverpool v Arsenal
24th Manchester United v Crystal Palace
24th Norwich City v Chelsea
24th Sheffield United v Leicester City
24th Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
24th Watford v West Ham United
24th Wolves v Burnley
31st Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
31st Burnley v Liverpool
31st Chelsea v Sheffield United
31st Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
31st Everton v Wolves
31st Leicester City v Bournemouth
31st Manchester City v Brighton
31st Newcastle United v Watford
31st Southampton v Manchester United
31st West Ham United v Norwich City
SEPTEMBER
14th Bournemouth v Everton
14th Aston Villa v West Ham United
14th Brighton v Burnley
14th Liverpool v Newcastle United
14th Manchester United v Leicester City
14th Norwich City v Manchester City
14th Sheffield United v Southampton
14th Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
14th Watford v Arsenal
14th Wolves v Chelsea
21st Arsenal v Aston Villa
21st Burnley v Norwich City
21st Chelsea v Liverpool
21st Crystal Palace v Wolves
21st Everton v Sheffield United
21st Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
21st Manchester City v Watford
21st Newcastle United v Brighton
21st Southampton v Bournemouth
21st West Ham United v Manchester United
28th Bournemouth v West Ham
28th Aston Villa v Burnley
28th Chelsea v Brighton
28th Crystal Palace v Norwich City
28th Everton v Manchester City
28th Leicester City v Newcastle United
28th Manchester United v Arsenal
28th Sheffield United v Liverpool
28th Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
28th Wolverhampton v Watford
OCTOBER
5th Arsenal v Bournemouth
5th Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
5th Burnley v Everton
5th Liverpool v Leicester City
5th Manchester City v Wolves
5th Newcastle United v Manchester United
5th Norwich City v Aston Villa
5th Southampton v Chelsea
5th Watford v Sheffield United
5th West Ham United v Crystal Palace
19th Bournemouth v Norwich City
19th Aston Villa v Brighton
19th Chelsea v Newcastle United
19th Crystal Palace v Manchester City
19th Everton v West Ham United
19th Leicester City v Burnley
19th Manchester United v Liverpool
19th Sheffield United v Arsenal
19th Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
19th Wolves v Southampton
26th Arsenal v Crystal Palace
26th Brighton v Everton
26th Burnley v Chelsea
26th Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
26th Manchester City v Aston Villa
26th Newcastle United v Wolves
26th Norwich City v Manchester United
26th Southampton v Leicester City
26th Watford v Bournemouth
26th West Ham United v Sheffield United
NOVEMBER
2nd Bournemouth v Manchester United
2nd Arsenal v Wolves
2nd Aston Villa v Liverpool
2nd Brighton v Norwich City
2nd Crystal Palace v Leicester City
2nd Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
2nd Manchester City v Southampton
2nd Sheffield United v Burnley
2nd Watford v Chelsea
2nd West Ham United v Newcastle United
9th Burnley v West Ham United
9th Chelsea v Crystal Palace
9th Leicester City v Arsenal
9th Liverpool v Manchester City
9th Manchester United v Brighton
9th Newcastle United v Bournemouth
9th Norwich City v Watford
9th Southampton v Everton
9th Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
9th Wolves v Aston Villa
23rd Bournemouth v Wolves
23rd Arsenal v Southampton
23rd Aston Villa v Newcastle United
23rd Brighton v Leicester City
23rd Crystal Palace v Liverpool
23rd Everton v Norwich City
23rd Manchester City v Chelsea
23rd Sheffield United v Manchester United
23rd Watford v Burnley
23rd West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30th Burnley v Crystal Palace
30th Chelsea v West Ham United
30th Leicester City v Everton
30th Liverpool v Brighton
30th Manchester United v Aston Villa
30th Newcastle United v Manchester City
30th Norwich City v Arsenal
30th Southampton v Watford
30th Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth
30th Wolves v Sheffield United
DECEMBER
3rd Arsenal v Brighton, 7:45pm
3rd Burnley v Manchester City, 7:45pm
3rd Leicester City v Watford, 7:45pm
3rd Sheffield United v Newcastle United, 7:45pm
3rd Wolves v West Ham United, 7:45pm
3rd Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8:00pm
4th Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:45pm
4th Southampton v Norwich City, 7:45pm
4th Liverpool v Everton, 8:00pm
4th Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:00pm
7th Bournemouth v Liverpool
7th Aston Villa v Leicester City
7th Brighton v Wolves
7th Everton v Chelsea
7th Manchester City v Manchester United
7th Newcastle United v Southampton
7th Norwich City v Sheffield United
7th Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
7th Watford v Crystal Palace
7th West Ham United v Arsenal
14th Arsenal v Manchester City
14th Burnley v Newcastle United
14th Chelsea v Bournemouth
14th Crystal Palace v Brighton
14th Leicester City v Norwich City
14th Liverpool v Watford
14th Manchester United v Everton
14th Sheffield United v Aston Villa
14th Southampton v West Ham United
14th Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur
21st Bournemouth v Burnley
21st Aston Villa v Southampton
21st Brighton v Sheffield United
21st Everton v Arsenal
21st Manchester City v Leicester City
21st Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
21st Norwich City v Wolverhampton
21st Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
21st Watford v Manchester United
21st West Ham United v Liverpool
26th Bournemouth v Arsenal
26th Aston Villa v Norwich City
26th Chelsea v Southampton
26th Crystal Palace v West Ham United
26th Everton v Burnley
26th Leicester City v Liverpool
26th Manchester United v Newcastle United
26th Sheffield United v Watford
26th Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
26th Wolves v Manchester City
28th Arsenal v Chelsea
28th Brighton v Bournemouth
28th Burnley v Manchester United
28th Liverpool v Wolves
28th Manchester City v Sheffield United
28th Newcastle United v Everton
28th Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
28th Southampton v Crystal Palace
28th Watford v Aston Villa
28th West Ham United v Leicester City
JANUARY
1st Arsenal v Manchester United
1st Brighton v Chelsea
1st Burnley v Aston Villa
1st Liverpool v Sheffield United
1st Manchester City v Everton
1st Newcastle United v Leicester City
1st Norwich City v Crystal Palace
1st Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
1st Watford v Wolves
1st West Ham United v Bournemouth
11th Bournemouth v Watford
11th Aston Villa v Manchester City
11th Chelsea v Burnley
11th Crystal Palace v Arsenal
11th Everton v Brighton
11th Leicester City v Southampton
11th Manchester United v Norwich City
11th Sheffield United v West Ham United
11th Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
11th Wolves v Newcastle United
18th Arsenal v Sheffield United
18th Brighton v Aston Villa
18th Burnley v Leicester City
18th Liverpool v Manchester United
18th Manchester City v Crystal Palace
18th Newcastle United v Chelsea
18th Norwich City v Bournemouth
18th Southampton v Wolves
18th Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
18th West Ham United v Everton
21st Bournemouth v Brighton, 7:45pm
21st Aston Villa v Watford, 7:45pm
21st Everton v Newcastle United, 7:45pm
21st Leicester City v West Ham United, 7:45pm
21st Manchester United v Burnley, 8pm
21st Sheffield United v Manchester City, 7:45pm
21st Wolves v Liverpool, 7:45pm
22nd Chelsea v Arsenal, 7:45pm
22nd Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City, 7:45pm
22nd Crystal Palace v Southampton, 8:00pm
FEBRUARY
1st Bournemouth v Aston Villa
1st Burnley v Arsenal
1st Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
1st Leicester City v Chelsea
1st Liverpool v Southampton
1st Manchester United v Wolves
1st Newcastle United v Norwich City
1st Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
1st Watford v Everton
1st West Ham United v Brighton
8th Arsenal v Newcastle United
8th Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
8th Brighton v Watford
8th Chelsea v Manchester United
8th Everton v Crystal Palace
8th Manchester City v West Ham United
8th Norwich City v Liverpool
8th Sheffield United v Bournemouth
8th Southampton v Burnley
8th Wolverhampton v Leicester City
22nd Arsenal v Everton
22nd Burnley v Bournemouth
22nd Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
22nd Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
22nd Leicester City v Manchester City
22nd Liverpool v West Ham United
22nd Manchester United v Watford
22nd Sheffield United v Brighton
22nd Southampton v Aston Villa
22nd Wolves v Norwich City
29th Bournemouth v Chelsea
29th Aston Villa v Sheffield United
29th Brighton v Crystal Palace
29th Everton v Manchester United
29th Manchester City v Arsenal
29th Newcastle United v Burnley
29th Norwich City v Leicester City
29th Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves
29th Watford v Liverpool
29th West Ham United v Southampton
MARCH
7th Arsenal v West Ham United
7th Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
7th Chelsea v Everton
7th Crystal Palace v Watford
7th Leicester City v Aston Villa
7th Liverpool v Bournemouth
7th Manchester United v Manchester City
7th Sheffield United v Norwich City
7th Southampton v Newcastle United
7th Wolves v Brighton
14th Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
14th Aston Villa v Chelsea
14th Brighton v Arsenal
14th Everton v Liverpool
14th Manchester City v Burnley
14th Newcastle United v Sheffield United
14th Norwich City v Southampton
14th Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
14th Watford v Leicester City
14th West Ham United v Wolves
21st Burnley v Watford
21st Chelsea v Manchester City
21st Leicester City v Brighton
21st Liverpool v Crystal Palace
21st Manchester United v Sheffield United
21st Newcastle United v Aston Villa
21st Norwich City v Everton
21st Southampton v Arsenal
21st Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
21st Wolves v Bournemouth
APRIL
4th Bournemouth v Newcastle United
4th Arsenal v Norwich City
4th Aston Villa v Wolves
4th Brighton v Manchester United
4th Crystal Palace v Burnley
4th Everton v Leicester City
4th Manchester City v Liverpool
4th Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
4th Watford v Southampton
4th West Ham United v Chelsea
11th Burnley v Sheffield United
11th Chelsea v Watford
11th Leicester City v Crystal Palace
11th Liverpool v Aston Villa
11th Manchester United v Bournemouth
11th Newcastle United v West Ham United
11th Norwich City v Brighton
11th Southampton v Manchester City
11th Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
11th Wolves v Arsenal
18th Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
18th Arsenal v Leicester City
18th Aston Villa v Manchester United
18th Brighton v Liverpool
18th Crystal Palace v Chelsea
18th Everton v Southampton
18th Manchester City v Newcastle United
18th Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
18th Watford v Norwich City
18th West Ham United v Burnley
25th Bournemouth v Leicester City
25th Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
25th Brighton v Manchester City
25th Liverpool v Burnley
25th Manchester United v Southampton
25th Norwich City v West Ham United
25th Sheffield United v Chelsea
25th Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
25th Watford v Newcastle United
25th Wolves v Everton
MAY
2nd Arsenal v Liverpool
2nd Burnley v Wolverhampton
2nd Chelsea v Norwich City
2nd Crystal Palace v Manchester United
2nd Everton v Aston Villa
2nd Leicester City v Sheffield United
2nd Manchester City v Bournemouth
2nd Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
2nd Southampton v Brighton
2nd West Ham United v Watford
9th Bournemouth v Southampton
9th Aston Villa v Arsenal
9th Brighton v Newcastle United
9th Liverpool v Chelsea
9th Manchester United v West Ham United
9th Norwich City v Burnley
9th Sheffield United v Everton
9th Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
9th Watford v Manchester City
9th Wolves v Crystal Palace
17th Arsenal v Watford
17th Burnley v Brighton
17th Chelsea v Wolves
17th Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
17th Everton v Bournemouth
17th Leicester City v Manchester United
17th Manchester City v Norwich City
17th Newcastle United v Liverpool
17th Southampton v Sheffield United
17th West Ham United v Aston Villa
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.
TO BE UPDATED
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brighton
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Leicester
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle
- Norwich
- Sheffield United
- Southampton
- Tottenham
- Watford
- West Ham
- Wolves