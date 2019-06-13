Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2019/20 season is already approaching, with fixtures confirmed for the upcoming year of sporting drama.

Manchester City will be hoping to record their third consecutive Premier League title, though Champions League winners Liverpool will have something to say about that.

Manchester United are in turmoil as the fresh season emerges on the horizon, Europa League winners Chelsea could soon be managerless while Arsenal will hope for improvements on their fifth-placed finish last time out.

Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.

Sky Sports, Bt Sport and now Amazon Prime will all be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

AUGUST

9th Liverpool v Norwich City, 8:00pm

10th West Ham v Manchester City, 12:30pm

10th Bournemouth v Sheffield United

10th Burnley v Southampton

10th Crystal Palace v Everton

10th Leicester v Wolves

10th Watford v Brighton

10th Tottenham v Aston Villa, 5:30pm

11th Newcastle v Arsenal, 2:00pm

11th Manchester United v Chelsea, 4:30pm

17th Arsenal v Burnley

17th Aston Villa v Bournemouth

17th Brighton v West Ham United

17th Chelsea v Leicester City

17th Everton v Watford

17th Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17th Norwich City v Newcastle United

17th Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

17th Southampton v Liverpool

17th Wolves v Manchester United

24th Bournemouth v Manchester City

24th Aston Villa v Everton

24th Brighton v Southampton

24th Liverpool v Arsenal

24th Manchester United v Crystal Palace

24th Norwich City v Chelsea

24th Sheffield United v Leicester City

24th Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

24th Watford v West Ham United

24th Wolves v Burnley

31st Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

31st Burnley v Liverpool

31st Chelsea v Sheffield United

31st Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

31st Everton v Wolves

31st Leicester City v Bournemouth

31st Manchester City v Brighton

31st Newcastle United v Watford

31st Southampton v Manchester United

31st West Ham United v Norwich City

SEPTEMBER

14th Bournemouth v Everton

14th Aston Villa v West Ham United

14th Brighton v Burnley

14th Liverpool v Newcastle United

14th Manchester United v Leicester City

14th Norwich City v Manchester City

14th Sheffield United v Southampton

14th Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

14th Watford v Arsenal

14th Wolves v Chelsea

21st Arsenal v Aston Villa

21st Burnley v Norwich City

21st Chelsea v Liverpool

21st Crystal Palace v Wolves

21st Everton v Sheffield United

21st Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

21st Manchester City v Watford

21st Newcastle United v Brighton

21st Southampton v Bournemouth

21st West Ham United v Manchester United

28th Bournemouth v West Ham

28th Aston Villa v Burnley

28th Chelsea v Brighton

28th Crystal Palace v Norwich City

28th Everton v Manchester City

28th Leicester City v Newcastle United

28th Manchester United v Arsenal

28th Sheffield United v Liverpool

28th Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

28th Wolverhampton v Watford

OCTOBER

5th Arsenal v Bournemouth

5th Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

5th Burnley v Everton

5th Liverpool v Leicester City

5th Manchester City v Wolves

5th Newcastle United v Manchester United

5th Norwich City v Aston Villa

5th Southampton v Chelsea

5th Watford v Sheffield United

5th West Ham United v Crystal Palace

19th Bournemouth v Norwich City

19th Aston Villa v Brighton

19th Chelsea v Newcastle United

19th Crystal Palace v Manchester City

19th Everton v West Ham United

19th Leicester City v Burnley

19th Manchester United v Liverpool

19th Sheffield United v Arsenal

19th Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

19th Wolves v Southampton

26th Arsenal v Crystal Palace

26th Brighton v Everton

26th Burnley v Chelsea

26th Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

26th Manchester City v Aston Villa

26th Newcastle United v Wolves

26th Norwich City v Manchester United

26th Southampton v Leicester City

26th Watford v Bournemouth

26th West Ham United v Sheffield United

NOVEMBER

2nd Bournemouth v Manchester United

2nd Arsenal v Wolves

2nd Aston Villa v Liverpool

2nd Brighton v Norwich City

2nd Crystal Palace v Leicester City

2nd Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

2nd Manchester City v Southampton

2nd Sheffield United v Burnley

2nd Watford v Chelsea

2nd West Ham United v Newcastle United

9th Burnley v West Ham United

9th Chelsea v Crystal Palace

9th Leicester City v Arsenal

9th Liverpool v Manchester City

9th Manchester United v Brighton

9th Newcastle United v Bournemouth

9th Norwich City v Watford

9th Southampton v Everton

9th Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

9th Wolves v Aston Villa

23rd Bournemouth v Wolves

23rd Arsenal v Southampton

23rd Aston Villa v Newcastle United

23rd Brighton v Leicester City

23rd Crystal Palace v Liverpool

23rd Everton v Norwich City

23rd Manchester City v Chelsea

23rd Sheffield United v Manchester United

23rd Watford v Burnley

23rd West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

30th Burnley v Crystal Palace

30th Chelsea v West Ham United

30th Leicester City v Everton

30th Liverpool v Brighton

30th Manchester United v Aston Villa

30th Newcastle United v Manchester City

30th Norwich City v Arsenal

30th Southampton v Watford

30th Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

30th Wolves v Sheffield United

DECEMBER

3rd Arsenal v Brighton, 7:45pm

3rd Burnley v Manchester City, 7:45pm

3rd Leicester City v Watford, 7:45pm

3rd Sheffield United v Newcastle United, 7:45pm

3rd Wolves v West Ham United, 7:45pm

3rd Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8:00pm

4th Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:45pm

4th Southampton v Norwich City, 7:45pm

4th Liverpool v Everton, 8:00pm

4th Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:00pm

7th Bournemouth v Liverpool

7th Aston Villa v Leicester City

7th Brighton v Wolves

7th Everton v Chelsea

7th Manchester City v Manchester United

7th Newcastle United v Southampton

7th Norwich City v Sheffield United

7th Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

7th Watford v Crystal Palace

7th West Ham United v Arsenal

14th Arsenal v Manchester City

14th Burnley v Newcastle United

14th Chelsea v Bournemouth

14th Crystal Palace v Brighton

14th Leicester City v Norwich City

14th Liverpool v Watford

14th Manchester United v Everton

14th Sheffield United v Aston Villa

14th Southampton v West Ham United

14th Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

21st Bournemouth v Burnley

21st Aston Villa v Southampton

21st Brighton v Sheffield United

21st Everton v Arsenal

21st Manchester City v Leicester City

21st Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

21st Norwich City v Wolverhampton

21st Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

21st Watford v Manchester United

21st West Ham United v Liverpool

26th Bournemouth v Arsenal

26th Aston Villa v Norwich City

26th Chelsea v Southampton

26th Crystal Palace v West Ham United

26th Everton v Burnley

26th Leicester City v Liverpool

26th Manchester United v Newcastle United

26th Sheffield United v Watford

26th Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

26th Wolves v Manchester City

28th Arsenal v Chelsea

28th Brighton v Bournemouth

28th Burnley v Manchester United

28th Liverpool v Wolves

28th Manchester City v Sheffield United

28th Newcastle United v Everton

28th Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

28th Southampton v Crystal Palace

28th Watford v Aston Villa

28th West Ham United v Leicester City

JANUARY

1st Arsenal v Manchester United

1st Brighton v Chelsea

1st Burnley v Aston Villa

1st Liverpool v Sheffield United

1st Manchester City v Everton

1st Newcastle United v Leicester City

1st Norwich City v Crystal Palace

1st Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

1st Watford v Wolves

1st West Ham United v Bournemouth

11th Bournemouth v Watford

11th Aston Villa v Manchester City

11th Chelsea v Burnley

11th Crystal Palace v Arsenal

11th Everton v Brighton

11th Leicester City v Southampton

11th Manchester United v Norwich City

11th Sheffield United v West Ham United

11th Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

11th Wolves v Newcastle United

18th Arsenal v Sheffield United

18th Brighton v Aston Villa

18th Burnley v Leicester City

18th Liverpool v Manchester United

18th Manchester City v Crystal Palace

18th Newcastle United v Chelsea

18th Norwich City v Bournemouth

18th Southampton v Wolves

18th Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

18th West Ham United v Everton

21st Bournemouth v Brighton, 7:45pm

21st Aston Villa v Watford, 7:45pm

21st Everton v Newcastle United, 7:45pm

21st Leicester City v West Ham United, 7:45pm

21st Manchester United v Burnley, 8pm

21st Sheffield United v Manchester City, 7:45pm

21st Wolves v Liverpool, 7:45pm

22nd Chelsea v Arsenal, 7:45pm

22nd Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City, 7:45pm

22nd Crystal Palace v Southampton, 8:00pm

FEBRUARY

1st Bournemouth v Aston Villa

1st Burnley v Arsenal

1st Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

1st Leicester City v Chelsea

1st Liverpool v Southampton

1st Manchester United v Wolves

1st Newcastle United v Norwich City

1st Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

1st Watford v Everton

1st West Ham United v Brighton

8th Arsenal v Newcastle United

8th Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

8th Brighton v Watford

8th Chelsea v Manchester United

8th Everton v Crystal Palace

8th Manchester City v West Ham United

8th Norwich City v Liverpool

8th Sheffield United v Bournemouth

8th Southampton v Burnley

8th Wolverhampton v Leicester City

22nd Arsenal v Everton

22nd Burnley v Bournemouth

22nd Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

22nd Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

22nd Leicester City v Manchester City

22nd Liverpool v West Ham United

22nd Manchester United v Watford

22nd Sheffield United v Brighton

22nd Southampton v Aston Villa

22nd Wolves v Norwich City

29th Bournemouth v Chelsea

29th Aston Villa v Sheffield United

29th Brighton v Crystal Palace

29th Everton v Manchester United

29th Manchester City v Arsenal

29th Newcastle United v Burnley

29th Norwich City v Leicester City

29th Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

29th Watford v Liverpool

29th West Ham United v Southampton

MARCH

7th Arsenal v West Ham United

7th Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

7th Chelsea v Everton

7th Crystal Palace v Watford

7th Leicester City v Aston Villa

7th Liverpool v Bournemouth

7th Manchester United v Manchester City

7th Sheffield United v Norwich City

7th Southampton v Newcastle United

7th Wolves v Brighton

14th Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

14th Aston Villa v Chelsea

14th Brighton v Arsenal

14th Everton v Liverpool

14th Manchester City v Burnley

14th Newcastle United v Sheffield United

14th Norwich City v Southampton

14th Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

14th Watford v Leicester City

14th West Ham United v Wolves

21st Burnley v Watford

21st Chelsea v Manchester City

21st Leicester City v Brighton

21st Liverpool v Crystal Palace

21st Manchester United v Sheffield United

21st Newcastle United v Aston Villa

21st Norwich City v Everton

21st Southampton v Arsenal

21st Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

21st Wolves v Bournemouth

APRIL

4th Bournemouth v Newcastle United

4th Arsenal v Norwich City

4th Aston Villa v Wolves

4th Brighton v Manchester United

4th Crystal Palace v Burnley

4th Everton v Leicester City

4th Manchester City v Liverpool

4th Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

4th Watford v Southampton

4th West Ham United v Chelsea

11th Burnley v Sheffield United

11th Chelsea v Watford

11th Leicester City v Crystal Palace

11th Liverpool v Aston Villa

11th Manchester United v Bournemouth

11th Newcastle United v West Ham United

11th Norwich City v Brighton

11th Southampton v Manchester City

11th Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

11th Wolves v Arsenal

18th Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

18th Arsenal v Leicester City

18th Aston Villa v Manchester United

18th Brighton v Liverpool

18th Crystal Palace v Chelsea

18th Everton v Southampton

18th Manchester City v Newcastle United

18th Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

18th Watford v Norwich City

18th West Ham United v Burnley

25th Bournemouth v Leicester City

25th Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

25th Brighton v Manchester City

25th Liverpool v Burnley

25th Manchester United v Southampton

25th Norwich City v West Ham United

25th Sheffield United v Chelsea

25th Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

25th Watford v Newcastle United

25th Wolves v Everton

MAY

2nd Arsenal v Liverpool

2nd Burnley v Wolverhampton

2nd Chelsea v Norwich City

2nd Crystal Palace v Manchester United

2nd Everton v Aston Villa

2nd Leicester City v Sheffield United

2nd Manchester City v Bournemouth

2nd Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

2nd Southampton v Brighton

2nd West Ham United v Watford

9th Bournemouth v Southampton

9th Aston Villa v Arsenal

9th Brighton v Newcastle United

9th Liverpool v Chelsea

9th Manchester United v West Ham United

9th Norwich City v Burnley

9th Sheffield United v Everton

9th Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

9th Watford v Manchester City

9th Wolves v Crystal Palace

17th Arsenal v Watford

17th Burnley v Brighton

17th Chelsea v Wolves

17th Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

17th Everton v Bournemouth

17th Leicester City v Manchester United

17th Manchester City v Norwich City

17th Newcastle United v Liverpool

17th Southampton v Sheffield United

17th West Ham United v Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.

TO BE UPDATED

