That is despite enduring miserable luck on the injury front.

Sean Dyche welcomes Brighton to Turf Moor knowing Sunday could have been a much tougher test had the Seagulls not picked up points of late.

Graham Potter’s men have drawn their last two games to edge clear of relegation—and it will be a relieved outfit that rocks up in Lancashire this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Brighton game on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Brighton on TV?

Burnley v Brighton will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place at the same time on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Brighton odds

Burnley v Brighton team news

Burnley: Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez are expected to start up top for the last game of the season, with manager Dyche keen to get the pair going again.

But the boss won’t want to risk any more injuries, so Charlie Taylor is the only one of the six players currently on the injury table that might get a game.

Brighton: Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo remain out for Brighton, but there is hope Alireza Jahanbakhsh will recover from a thigh injury to make a first appearance since January.

Manager Potter could well stick to the XI that earned a draw at Newcastle last Monday, although Glenn Murray and Davy Propper may push for a start.

Our prediction: Burnley v Brighton

Burnley have enjoyed a summer to remember in 2020, with only one defeat from eight games that at one point gave them hope of nailing a European spot.

And the Clarets are deserved favourites to win this clash and secure a well-deserved top-half finish to the league season.

Brighton have done the hard work over the past two games and may take it easy here. This should be a straightforward win for Burnley.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Brighton

