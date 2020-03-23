Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com‘s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield in 2020.

Leaving

Ken Barlow (William Roache)

In Coronation Street’s huge 10,000th episode, trusty Ken Barlow dropped a bombshell when he decided to leave the street he’d lived in all his life and head out to pastures new – well, the retirement home in Manchester. While he settles in to life with Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska), Corrie viewers will still get to see Our Ken from time to time as he finds new enemies and new new friendships.

Ali Neeson (James Burrows)

Burrows left the cobbles in March 2020 after two years playing Ali, Michelle Connor’s son. Despite trying to convince old flame Maria Connor her fiancee Gary Windass is bad news, the shifty loan shark eventually drove the tormented medic out of town. Burrows is pursuing new projects, the first of which is Shaun Ryder biopic Twisting My Melon Man.

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Although not strictly a regular character, viewers will be seeing less of the lawyer on the cobbles in the coming months following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, wife to paramedic Jan Jenning. The former star of Doctors and The Office has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with both Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. She’s already filming on the BBC medical drama, appearing from late spring, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Paula, who ranks as one of the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon’s final scenes aired in March 2020 when Bethany left for London to take on a magazine internship, leaving her doomed romance with Daniel Osbourne behind. The actress won countless plaudits during her five years as Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter, particularly during the hard-hitting abuse storyline, in which the vulnerable teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and forced into a sexual exploitation ring.

Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall)

Nasty nanny Jade revealed her true identity and secret agenda to a stunned Fiz and Tyrone – she is the secret daughter of serial killer John Stape and wants custody of half-sister Hope. Jade was always planned to have a finite stint on the street and the character departed in March 2020 after she tried it on with Tyrone and Hope turned against her.

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Stalwart Liz will be hanging up her leopard print leggings in 2020 following Callard’s decision to quit. The actress is keen to pursue other roles, including the touring production of new musical Thunder Girls which premiered at the Lowry Theatre in September 2019, which she took a brief break from the cobbles to star in. Liz departs on screen in late summer 2020, and ITV have confirmed while her exit will be explosive the door will be left open. The McDonald and Barlow clans are set to go to war after a shocking event rocks Weatherfield, leaving Liz with no choice but to leave town after a huge clash with son Steve…

Returning

Shona Platt (Julia Goulding)

Shona took a break while actress Goulding went on maternity leave, but there’s good news for fans of the Platt couple as they will be reunited soon. On 29th February 2020, Coronation Street’s Twitter account shared a clip of her, saying she was officially back filming on set. But following on from her amnesia and subsequent shunning of her family, will her upcoming storylines be happy ones or not?

Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden)

Hebden’s severe heart attack in 2017 forced an extended period of leave from the regular cast as he recuperated, but he’s been back as nosy Norris a few times since June 2019, when he returned to oversee the sale of his house to the Bailey family. The beloved Mr Cole is back on a semi-regular basis since March 2020 when it was revealed him and partner Freda Burgess are living in the same retirement community Ken Barlow and Claudia Colby have moved to.

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu)

Seb Franklin’s ex, who was caught up in 2019’s human trafficking storyline, rejoined the regular cast in February 2020. Viewers saw her briefly return a few months back to catch up with her estranged fella, who is now dating barmaid Emma Brooker. Now the trio are flat sharing, which is bound to be awkward.

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove)

Peripatetic parent Bernie took off when she realised her well-meaning attempts to bring paedophile Kel to justice had done more harm than good. Having jeopardised son Paul’s case against his childhood abuser, Bern got in a cab with her tail between her legs – but she returned in March 2020 to help daughter Gemma through her post-natal depression.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet – we’re all waiting to see what Soph will have to say about her girlfriend Paula’s one-night stand with Tracy Barlow!

Joining

Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley)

Familiar to TV audiences from roles in Downton Abbey, Last Tango in Halifax and Hornblower, Copley made his debut as Arthur Medwin in March 2020, an old flame of Evelyn Plummer’s past. It’s not the first time on the cobbles for Copley, who played Ivor Priestley, fellow ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former wife Angela, for a few months back in 2007. Emmerdale fans will recognise him as Charity Dingle’s estranged dad Obadiah (pictured above), who she visited in 2018.

