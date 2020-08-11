Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? The truth about “amped up” Netflix series

Just months after season two landed on Netflix, Selling Sunset has returned for a third (house) viewing, featuring even more drama, even bigger properties and even larger pay checks at the Oppenheim Group’s LA office.

With season three currently ranking as one of the most watched shows on the streamer, many fans have begun questioning whether the series’ plot twists and gripping arguments seen are truly organic, or whether the producers have a bigger say in the storylines than portrayed on screen.

From Christine’s outbursts to Chrishell’s divorce ordeal, just how much of Selling Sunset is scripted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted?

When it comes to reality TV shows, Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is probably as real as the UK’s The Only Way is Essex and Made In Chelsea.

The series follows the lives of a collection of real estate agents selling some of the biggest and most luxurious mansions in LA.

The show also follows the personal lives of the Selling Sunset cast, including the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander.

Chrishell has responded to questions about how staged the series is via Instagram.

“The show isn’t scripted. If it was, I would be pissed!” she insisted, in response to season three’s coverage of her split from This is Us’s Justin Hartley. “Who wrote that plot twist?!”

She added: “But seriously, they can sometimes nudge us to address things but what we say is all us. Beware anyone that says otherwise. Gotta own it.”

Executive producer of the show, Adam DiVello, who is also famous for working on The Hills and Laguna Beach, told Variety the show is “full reality”.

He said: “I can’t tell you how many hours we would sit in an edit bay just working on one scene. I think most reality shows would have turned it out in a day and we’ll spend a week.”

Netflix

However, Christine recently admitted that one of her recent storylines was faked during an interview with Holly and Phil on This Morning.

While viewers thought we had witnessed her meet her future husband Christian for the first time, Christine admits that actually they had been dating for months before that scene was filmed.

“That was amped up a little, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client. We were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun.”

Chrishell echoed these comments and told TMZ while the show is not scripted, a few things are “amped up”.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix. Series 3 airs on Friday August 7th.