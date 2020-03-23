How do I get Disney+ on my TV? How to download and set up the app

Wish Netflix had more Star Wars movies? Annoyed by the lack of Marvel content on Amazon Prime? Disney+ could be the streaming service for you.

The new on-demand platform from Walt Disney Studios (launching 24th March 2020) has a library bursting at the seams – not only with Marvel and Star Wars shows and films, but Pixar, Fox and National Geographic titles. From The Simpsons, to The Mandalorian, Toy Story shorts, nature docs and Disney+ originals, subscribers are truly spoilt for choice. There’s a ton of content – 500 movies and more than 30o series for subscribers.

And more is on the way. Be it WandaVision, the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show or even a new Mighty Ducks series, Disney+ has hours of prime entertainment in the pipeline.

Pre-sale offer: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a year now (equivalent to £4.17 a month) or £59.99 on launch day

But how can you actually watch all this on your TV? The easiest way: by downloading the Disney+ app, which will give you access to the full library.

However, exactly how to download the Disney+ app depends on your TV. Here’s all you need to know.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Samsung Smart TV?

The easiest way to download the Disney+ app on this TV is through the in-built app screen. It’s easily done in a few steps.

Sign up to Disney+. You can do this on the Disney+ website Make sure your TV is connected to the internet At the home screen, select the ‘apps’ icon (normally by scrolling left) In the search box, enter “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and “add to home”. This will install and download the app Open the app and log in

The Disney+ app is available to download on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 (devices using the Tizen OS).

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Sony Smart TV?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded by either the Google Play Store or Sony Select (whichever is available on your TV).

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet Locate Google Play Store or Sony Select on your home screen In the search box, type in “Disney+” using your remote Select the Disney+ app and press “Install” Once installed, open up the app via the home screen Log in using your credentials and enjoy

Like most Smart TVs, Disney+ is only available on Sony models made from 2016 and after.

How do I download the Disney+ app on an LG Smart TV?

The best route is through the LG Content Store. A few steps is all you need

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet On your home screen, select the LG Content Store In the search box (at the top of the screen) type – you guessed it – “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and install. This will download the app to your home screen. Press the Disney+ in the LG Home Launcher Log in and binge away

Note: Disney+ only supports LG TVs from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0 and up.

How do I download the Disney+ app on a Philips Smart TV?

As most Philips TVs use Android software, you’ll need to download the Disney+ app via the App Store. It’s easily done.

Sign up to Disney+ Make sure your TV is connected to the internet On your home screen, navigate to the Play Store icon In the search box type “Disney+” Select the Disney+ icon and install. This will download and install the app Return to your home screen and you should see a Disney+ icon. Select it Log in. Enjoy.

How can I download Disney+ if I don’t have a Smart TV?

You can still access Disney+ with a Smart TV stick. This is a small device that plugs into the back of your set connecting it to the internet. Each stick comes with easy-to-use software that allows you to download different streaming service apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and, of course, Disney+.

The most common TV sticks are the Amazon Fire TV and Roku sticks, although you can also purchase devices from companies such as NOW TV.

Almost all of these devices come with an app store, which will allow you to search for and download the Disney+ app. You can either create a Disney+ account through the app or – much easier – register on a browser first and then log in.