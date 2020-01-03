What devices is Disney+ available on?
Check if your devices support Disney+ viewing before you subscribe
Gone are the days where only two major streaming services battled for subscribers: a plethora of on-demand platforms are now available for TV and film fans. And the one most capable of shaking up the entertainment market: Disney+.
The new service from the House of Mouse offers users a large back catalogue of shows and movies, be it Disney classics, Marvel blockbusters, Fox hits or Pixar crowd-pleasers.
However, how exactly can users watch Disney+? What sort of device do you need? Here’s all you need to know…
What devices is Disney+ available on in the UK? How do I watch Disney+?
Disney+ hasn’t yet launched in the UK, the streaming service set to go live on 31st March 2020. However, past that date, users can watch the service by downloading the Disney+ app.
In the US, where the platform has already launched, the Disney+ app is available on the following devices:
- Most Android devices (phones and tablets)
- Most Apple iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch)
- Set-top boxes – including Roku Smart TV boxes and sticks, Amazon fire sticks and boxes.
- Chromecast
- Smart TVs – including Samsung, Roku, LG smart TVs and Android TV Devices
- Various game consoles – including Xbox One and PlayStation 4
You can also access Disney+ on your web browser.
How many devices can I watch Disney+ at once?
Subscribers can watch Disney+ titles on four screens simultaneously. This is equal to Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more screen offered by Amazon Prime Video (which allows you to watch from three devices simultaneously).