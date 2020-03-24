Disney Plus has finally launched in the UK and will be available on a number of popular devices, including Xbox One.

The new streaming service, which will be home to Star Wars series The Mandalorian, is one of many available on Microsoft’s gaming console.

Can I get Disney Plus on Xbox One?

Yes, Disney Plus is available as an app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox One, along with other popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

However, you will need a subscription to Disney Plus in order to stream its content on your Xbox One.

Disney Plus is not available on Xbox 360.

How much is Disney Plus on Xbox One?

The Disney Plus app is free to download from the Microsoft Store, but you will need to be paying a subscription to the service in order to watch its content.

Disney Plus is available for £5.99 per month, or alternatively you can pay for an entire year upfront for £59.99, a saving of 15 per cent.

How to download Disney Plus on Xbox One

Boot up your Xbox and navigate to the Microsoft Store. Go to the ‘Apps’ section of the store. Under ‘Search Apps’, type in Disney. Select the Disney Plus tile that appears and then select ‘Get’.

Once the install has finished, you will be able to sign in to Disney Plus on your Xbox One and start enjoying its content.