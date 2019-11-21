50 of the best Netflix movies available now

Struggling to find a film on Netflix to watch right now? You may hear a lot about the high-profile Netflix original TV shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Crown made by the streaming giant, but with so many titles available in the constantly moving movie catalogue it’s sometimes quite difficult to find a film that suits you.

The King

Co-written and directed by David Michôd (War Machine), Netflix’s film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V borrows the bard’s characters and plot, but changes the dialogue and other key details. Ladybird’s Timothée Chalamet stars. Watch on Netflix

You Were Never Really Here

Before he was Arthur Fleck in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix was in similarly irresistible form in this brutal and unconventional thriller from Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk about Kevin). Phoenix plays Joe, a troubled assassin tasked with rescuing a teenage girl from a brothel where she is being held captive. Watch on Netflix

Prisoners

Hugh Jackman isn’t playing Mr Nice Guy any more, but then he is pushed to the limit in this deeply haunting thriller. He stars as the father of a kidnapped daughter, while Jake Gyllenhaal is the cop who, in his eyes, fails to put away the chief suspect: a young man with learning difficulties, played by Paul Dano. Jackman takes it upon himself to do his own questioning, and his tactics are heavy-handed to say the least. Watch on Netflix

Ex_Machina

In the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later…), computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world’s top search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson’s purpose once there is to perform a variation of the Turing test on an advanced AI (a strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine whether it has consciousness. Things don’t go to plan… Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Call Me by Your Name

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this tale of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance. Watch on Netflix

mother!

Darren Aronofsky’s gripping anxiety dream. Jennifer Lawrence plays a domestic goddess who wafts around her home, breathing life back into the building and stroking the ego of her older poet husband (Javier Bardem). When strangers show up, our heroine bristles. First comes Ed Harris’s ailing surgeon, followed by his wife (a boozy, bitchy Michelle Pfeiffer) and sons. Events spiral, initially amusingly, then terrifyingly, until things get very ugly indeed. Watch on Netflix

Blade Runner 2049

Thirty-five years after Ridley Scott’s overanalysed sci-fi classic, Blade Runner 2049 proves an artistic and philosophical triumph, an unforgettable vision of a deracinated future from director Denis Villeneuve. Harrison Ford returns as grizzled ex-LAPD cop Rick Deckard, befriended by Ryan Gosling’s more beatific, explicitly android cop “K” during his search for a fabled replicant child. Watch on Netflix

Mystic River

Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon play childhood friends whose lives are shattered when Penn’s daughter is brutally murdered, an event that forces them to confront a horrific episode from their own shared past. Watch on Netflix