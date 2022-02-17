But never fear, for there’s a simple way to save yourself a lot of time when it comes to picking a film or TV series to watch.

Trawling through Netflix’s extensive catalogue to find something to watch can be an exhausting task.

Hiding behind the Netflix homepage are subcategories that you can access via a bunch of secret codes, which let you access each category by using a specific URL.

All you’ll have to do is choose a genre you would like to watch and change the numbers at the end of the Netflix URL. Once you've done that you can scroll away - with a much shorter list - and find your niche.

The secret codes correlate with specific genres, ranging from Crime Documentaries to Vampire Horror Movies.

So whatever takes your fancy, you can narrow your hunt to that and avoid the endless, mind-numbing pursuit of content we all regularly suffer through.

Read on for a full list of all the Netflix secret codes to help you find something to watch.

How do I use the secret codes for Netflix?

Take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

(Hold fire, don't click it or click enter yet...)

...at the end of the URL add the code you want from the list below.

Netflix secret codes to unlock hidden genres

We've kept these in alphabetical order, but it's a fully comprehensive list allowing you to dive even deeper into Netflix to find what you want to watch.

Note: It's worth remembering that not all codes are available to everyone. Some codes may not pop up for certain locations or IP addresses.

Action & Adventure: 1365

Action Comedies: 43040

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Action Thrillers: 43048

Adult Animation: 11881

Adventures: 7442

African Movies: 3761

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Animal Tales: 5507

Anime: 7424

Anime Action: 2653

Anime Comedies: 9302

Anime Dramas: 452

Anime Fantasy: 11146

Anime Features: 3063

Anime Horror: 10695

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Anime Series: 6721

Art House Movies: 29764

Asian Action Movies: 77232

Australian Movies: 5230

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Baseball Movies: 12339

Basketball Movies: 12762

Belgian Movies: 262

Biographical Docs: 3652

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Boxing Movies: 12443

British Movies: 10757

British TV Shows: 52117

Campy Movies: 1252

Children & Family Movies: 783

Chinese Movies: 3960

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Comedies: 31694

Classic Dramas: 29809

Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

Classic Movies: 31574

Classic Musicals: 32392

Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Classic War Movies: 48744

Classic Westerns: 47465

Comedies: 6548

Comic Book and Superhero: 10118

Country & Western/Folk: 1105

Courtroom Dramas: 2748

Creature Features: 6895

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Crime Dramas: 6889

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Crime TV Shows: 26146

Cult Comedies: 9434

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Cult Movies: 7627

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Dark Comedies: 869

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Disney: 67673

Disney Musicals: 59433

Documentaries: 6839

Dramas: 5763

Dramas based on Books: 4961

Dramas based on real life: 3653

Dutch Movies: 10606

Eastern European Movies: 5254

Education for Kids: 10659

Epics: 52858

Experimental Movies: 11079

Faith & Spirituality: 26835

Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804

Family Features: 51056

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Film Noir: 7687

Food & Travel TV: 72436

Football Movies: 12803

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Foreign Comedies: 4426

Foreign Documentaries: 5161

Foreign Dramas: 2150

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Foreign Movies: 7462

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

Foreign Thrillers: 10306

French Movies: 58807

Gangster Movies: 31851

Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500

German Movies: 58886

Greek Movies: 61115

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Horror Comedy: 89585

Horror Movies: 8711

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Independent Comedies: 4195

Independent Dramas: 384

Independent Movies: 7077

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Indian Movies: 10463

Irish Movies: 58750

Italian Movies: 8221

Japanese Movies: 10398

Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423

Kids Music: 52843

Kids’ TV: 27346

Korean Movies: 5685

Korean TV Shows: 67879

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Latin American Movies: 1613

Latin Music: 10741

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Middle Eastern Movies: 5875

Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Military Documentaries: 4006

Military Dramas: 11

Military TV Shows: 25804

Miniseries: 4814

Mockumentaries: 26

Monster Movies: 947

Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796

Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218

Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455

Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Music: 1701

Musicals: 13335

Mysteries: 9994

New Zealand Movies: 63782

Period Pieces: 12123

Political Comedies: 2700

Political Documentaries: 7018

Political Dramas: 6616

Political Thrillers: 10504

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Quirky Romance: 36103

Reality TV: 9833

Religious Documentaries: 10005

Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Romantic Dramas: 1255

Romantic Favorites: 502675

Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

Romantic Movies: 8883

Russian: 11567

Satanic Stories: 6998

Satires: 4922

Scandinavian Movies: 9292

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595

Science & Nature TV: 52780

Screwball Comedies: 9702

Showbiz Dramas: 5012

Showbiz Musicals: 13573

Silent Movies: 53310

Slapstick Comedies: 10256

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Soccer Movies: 12549

Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675

Social Issue Dramas: 3947

Southeast Asian Movies: 9196

Spanish Movies: 58741

Spiritual Documentaries: 2760

Sports & Fitness: 9327

Sports Comedies: 5286

Sports Documentaries: 180

Sports Dramas: 7243

Sports Movies: 4370

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Spy Thrillers: 9147

Stage Musicals: 55774

Stand-up Comedy: 11559

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Steamy Thrillers: 972

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

Tearjerkers: 6384

Teen Comedies: 3519

Teen Dramas: 9299

Teen Screams: 52147

Teen TV Shows: 60951

Thrillers: 8933

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

TV Action & Adventure: 10673

TV Cartoons: 11177

TV Comedies: 10375

TV Documentaries: 10105

TV Dramas: 11714

TV Horror: 83059

TV Mysteries: 4366

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

TV Shows: 83

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Westerns: 7700

World Music Concerts: 2856

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

So, for example, your final URL will look something like this:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/10702 - spy action and adventure

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/75405 - zombie horror movies

If you want to narrow your search down even more then you can do too.

Easy, peasy. With all that extra time you save you could even get another film in...

Remember if it doesn't work it may be because of your location or IP address.

Secret Christmas Netflix codes

A Castle for Christmas (Netflix)

'Tis (well, in December) the season to be jolly and watch all the Netflix movies, so the streaming site has also added these secret codes to help you find your festive viewing content.

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 147602

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

Romantic Christmas Films – 394527

If you don't find what you want to watch there, there's always the other streaming platforms along with our guides to find the best TV show or movie to watch right now.

You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year - check out our guide to the best Disney Plus shows or best Disney Plus movies. Amazon Prime Video also includes TV shows like Chernobyl and quite a few movie options too - we've broken them down in our best Amazon Prime movies guide.

Sky customers can get Entertainment packages from £22 a month. Sky is home to shows like Big Little Lies and the big HBO series. Or try iTunes, which allows you to download series, films and TV shows.

