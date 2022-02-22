It’s hardly surprising then, that hackers have adapted to take advantage of stealing subscriptions to the streaming service.

Despite an ongoing battle with newer streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, Netflix is still the most popular streaming platform in the UK, with an estimated 14 million subscribers as at the end of 2021.

If you think your Netflix account has been hacked and you want to change your password, then look no further.

Of course, there could be a multitude of other reasons why you want to change your Netflix password: you’ve forgotten it, you want to stop that annoying family member you once gave your password to using it, or you just fancy a change.

Either way, RadioTimes.com has put together a guide detailing how to change your Netflix password. Read on for everything you need to know...

How to change your Netflix password to protect your account

If you can’t sign into Netflix, don’t worry: you should be able to reset your password by email or by text message if you've added your phone number to your account.

How to reset your password by email

Visit com/loginhelp. Select ' Email '. Type in your email address and select ' Email Me'. Follow the link in the email you receive that will sign you in to Netflix automatically. Once signed in, you will be able to create a new password.

How to reset your password by text message

Visit com/loginhelp. Select ' Text Message (SMS)'. Type in the phone number associated with your account. Select ' Text Me'. Use the verification code you receive to reset your password.

If you happen to have forgotten the phone number or email, you may be able to provide more information online to recover your account.

It may also be possible to recover your account using your billing information.

How to change your Netflix password if you can remember it

If you want to change your password for another reason – and can remember it – then you can do so on your laptop. Sadly, there isn’t currently a way to change your password on a smartphone.

Log into your Netflix account. Head to the profile icon in the top right corner and click 'Account'. Select the 'Change password' option on the right section of your screen. Enter your 'Current Password', 'New Password', and then 'Confirm New Password'. If you want to make sure that everyone who is currently signed into your account is logged out then make sure you tick 'Require all devices to sign in again with a new password'. Click 'Save changes'.

And that’s it!

