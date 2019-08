Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Struggling to find a movie on Netflix you actually want to watch? Compared to its incredible TV series, sometimes Netflix’s film recommendations can be a little bit… frustrating.

But don’t worry: there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood’s great and good hidden on Netflix. You just need to know where to look.

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now.

Updated 13th August 2019

Wild

Reese Witherspoon stars in Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Valée’s film about a troubled young woman named Cheryl Strayed who decided to hike over a 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail in order to find herself. Watch on Netflix

Spotlight

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres around a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts. Watch on Netflix

Sully

In typically understated fashion, director Clint Eastwood re-creates the events of 15 January 2009, when US Airways pilot Chesley Sullenberger (played here by Tom Hanks) landed a passenger plane on New York’s Hudson River. Hanks doesn’t make a big noise, but he does have enormous presence and carries this one home with great skill and composure. Watch on Netflix

I Am Mother

A smart, suspenseful and intriguing high-concept sci-fi. The majority takes place in a high-tech bunker. Inside, an artificially intelligent robot named Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne) is raising a young woman known as Daughter (Clara Rugaard). The rest of mankind is extinct, and Mother insists that nothing can survive on the outside. However, everything changes when a mystery woman (Hilary Swank) bangs on the door… Watch on Netflix

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam lead this thought-provoking action-drama about a group of ex-soldiers who hatch a plan to steal from a drug baron in South America. Things get a little bit messy… Watch on Netflix

Roma

Believe the hype. Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron’s film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and perhaps the finest film to be released in 2018 – and it is here on Netflix for everyone to enjoy. Watch on Netflix

Baby Driver

Edgar Wright’s brilliant heist movie about a highly-skilled getaway driver with tinnitus is packed with stars including Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, and features a ton of top notch chase scenes choreographed to music. Catch it while you can. Watch on Netflix

Always Be My Maybe

A charming romcom from comedians Ali Wong and Randall park, about two childhood friends who reunite in their thirties as singletons. It’s funny and heartwarming, and features an outrageous cameo from Keanu Reeves, playing a satirical version of himself. Watch on Netflix

Bird Box

The most successful Netflix original film to date, this eerie post-apocalyptic thriller from the director of The Night Manager follows Sandra Bullock as she shield her eyes from an unseen terror… Watch on Netflix

Get Out

A young black man’s anxiety about meeting his white girlfriend’s posh parents for the first time proves to be well founded, but not in the way he expected, as this socially aware horror mystery unfolds. Watch on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky). Watch on Netflix

Netflix continues to try to discover original movies that break through during awards season. Period drama Mudbound deserves to. Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-World War II America. The movie has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Mary J Blige. Watch on Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

It was meant to be a mini-series, but when you get movie legends the Coen brothers you kinda have to see where they take you. The result is this, an elegant anthology of frontier tales that celebrates the Western in inimitable style. Watch on Netflix

The Beguiled

An injured Civil War soldier (Colin Farrell) is brought into an all-female household to recover from his wounds, and causes quite a bit of trouble… Sophia Coppola’s remake of the Don Siegel original from the 1970s won her the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Watch on Netflix

Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey’s painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and illegal meds dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto’s performance is arguably even more tortuously engrossing. Watch on Netflix

Loving Vincent

A labour of love in every sense. Seven years in the making and composed of some 65,000 frames produced by 120-odd artists, this film touts itself as the world’s first fully painted film. Watch on Netflix

Apostle

Dan Stevens tries to save his sister from a sinister cult (led by Michael Sheen’s prophet Malcolm Howe) on a remote Welsh island in the early 20th century. Watch on Netflix

