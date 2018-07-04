Netflix July 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

Orange is the New Black season 6, new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld's unorthodox chat show, and Anne With an E season 2 arrive on Netflix in July

It’s another jam-packed month on Netflix UK, marked by the return of the streaming service’s flagship series Orange is the New Black.

Now in its sixth season, OITNB begins a new era after last year’s finale saw the prisoners being carted out of the show’s original setting of Litchfield penitentiary.

The ladies formerly of Litchfield are in good company, too: Anne with an E and beloved sports documentary Last Chance U both return for another helping.

On top of this, July brings new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with guests such as Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle, and the latest season of Suits, which returns without the newest member of the royal family, Meghan Markle.

Plus, there’s some top notch British TV coming too, including the fourth series of Sherlock, and the live-action Mr Bean series.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix UK in July 2018 below.

Sunday 1st July

The Fast and the Furious: 1-5 Burning rubber, Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… the multi-billion-dollar franchise arrives on Netflix

Mr. Bean: The Whole Bean: Mr Bean Live Action: Season 1 An early season of Rowan Atkinson’s comedy series

Adult Beginners Romantic comedy with Nick Kroll and Rose Byrne

Bo Burnham: what. Musical stand-up show with the US comedian

Duck Butter Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat stars in this drama about the breakdown of a relationship between a same-sex couple

The Hateful Eight Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie starring Samuel L Jackson arrives on the streaming service

Wind River Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen team up to solve a mysterious murder at a Native America reserve in Wyoming

Tuesday 3rd July

The Comedy Line-up 15 minute stand-up sets from up-and-coming comics

Good Girls new dramedy series about three suburban mums who orchestrate a grocery store heist, starring Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Parks and Recreation’s Retta

Wednesday 5th July

Pete’s Dragon An orphan befriends a dragon in this Disney family drama

Friday 6th July

Anne with an E: Season 2 New faces arrive in Anne’s beloved Green Gables in the second season of this adaptation

First Team: Juventus Part B Behind-the-scenes sports doc following the Italian champions through the back end of their season

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed 12 comedy heavyweights ride in a selection of classic cars with Jerry Seinfeld in this chat show

Sacred Games Series exploring the corrupt underworld beneath India’s economic renaissance, one of seven new Netflix Indian Originals

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course Comedy producer Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary tour of the globe

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter Danny McBride and Josh Brolin go hunting in this Original comedy film

The Perks of Being a Wallflower Emma Watson leads a this indie teen drama, first released in 2012

The Impossible JA Bayona’s harrowing film about a family who get caught up in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

Gnomeo and Juliet Shakespeare, with cartoon gnomes – perfect kids’ viewing

Peter Pan Jason Isaacs leads this big-screen adaptation of the classic children’s tale

Looper Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star as time-travelling hitmen

Scarface Al Pacino’s classic story of drug kingpin Tony Montana

Green Street Elijah Wood stars as an American who gets caught up in a gang of West Ham football hooligans

Saturday 7th July

A Ghost Story A stark and haunting indie drama starring Casey Affleck as an actual ghost in a bedsheet

Tuesday 10th July

Drug Lords: Season 2 The new season explores El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma

The Wolf of Wall Street Leonardo DiCaprio stars as con-man Jordan Belfort in this Scorsese epic from 2013

Friday 13th July

Sugar Rush New baking show sees teams race against the clock in making tasty treats

How It Ends Original thriller about a man on a mission to reunite with his pregnant girlfriend after a cataclysmic event. Stars Forrest Whitaker

Sunday 15th July

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale part 2 The irreverent Netflix weekly series is back

Sherlock: series 4 Netflix completes its Sherlock collection with the latest series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Thursday 19th July

Suits season 8 the legal drama returns – without Meghan Markle

Friday 20th July

Amazing Interiors Netflix’s first-ever home makeover series makes its debut

Father of the Year Two university graduates argue over whose dad would win in a fight; things get ugly…

Last Chance U: EMCC and Life After A “where are they now” special about the players featured last year hoping to become NFL stars

Last Chance U: Indy Part 1 A new season of the NFL sports documentary centred around Independent Community College in Kansas

Final Space A new Conan O’Brien-produced animated comedy about an astronaut who travels the solar system with his alien sidekick

Dark Tourist New travel series which sees journalist David Farrier travel to unusual, and often bleak, destinations

Jackie Natalie Portman narrowly missed out on her second Academy Award for her incredible performance as Jackie Kennedy Onassis in this biopic

Tuesday 24th July

Happy End Michael Haneke’s 2017 familial drama set against the backdrop of the refugee crisis in Calais

Friday 27th July

Orange is the New Black: season 6 Litchfield is no more – but the ladies will be back

The Bleeding Edge A documentary about the dangers of America’s profit-driven medical device industry

Extinction Alien invasion sci-fi flick starring Michael Pena