With access to Victoria, her family and those closest to her and her fashion journey, the series aims to "tell the story of Victoria's reinvention as a creative director of her own brand".

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all," reads the log line for the series.

Of course fans will remember that Victoria isn't the only Beckham with a documentary on Netflix, with her husband's docuseries airing last year, which explored his rise to fame as a footballer and how the public perception of him changed over the years.

Read on for everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham's upcoming documentary on Netflix.

Not yet. It has only been announced that the series is in production so it's likely we may not see this documentary make it to the streamer for quite some time.

When it was announced that David Beckham's documentary was in production, the series was released the following year so there is potential Victoria's could follow a similar suit.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once more is revealed!

Who could feature in Victoria Beckham's documentary on Netflix?

It hasn't yet been confirmed which interviewees will feature in Victoria's documentary series, however we could expect her husband David Beckham to make an appearance.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Is there a trailer for Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary?

No. Given the documentary series is just about to go into production, nothing has been filmed as of yet and thus, no trailer is available!

