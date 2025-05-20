Five years on from her departure from Little Mix, Nelson will also open up about that decision, the pressures of fame, and her battle with mental health.

The UK acquisition series, which is being produced Navybee, will be available to watch globally on Amazon Prime and follows her 2019 BBC One documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, in which she opened up about the abuse she had received from cyberbullies, its impact on her, and her recovery.

Jesy Nelson. Amazon Studios

Nelson revealed her excitement and pride at announcing the new series, which will see her "say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life".

She said: “Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time, but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.

"We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first-time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.

"I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through."

Demi Doyle, creative director and executive producer, Navybee, said: "From the moment we met Jesy she has welcomed us into her world with so much honesty and heart.

"Letting the cameras in during such a vulnerable and life-changing time wasn’t an easy decision but she chose to open up in the most brave and beautiful way. With her incredible partner Zion by her side, we’ve followed every raw emotion, every high and low, and the deeply personal moments that have shaped this new chapter of her life.

"This is more than just a journey to motherhood, it’s a powerful, emotional step forward, and a chance for Jesy to finally tell her story. Letting us share this journey is something truly special, and we feel so privileged to be part of.”

Hannah Blyth, Prime Video UK, noted: "We are delighted to be working with the talented Demi Doyle and the fantastic team at Navybee to bring Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix to Prime Video.

"The series will offer an intimate look at Jesy's journey – a powerful account that’s never been told before - and we are extremely grateful to Jesy for opening up her life to the cameras during such a pivotal and impactful year for her, as she embraces new motherhood and reflects on her experiences beyond the headlines.

"We’re confident that our Prime Video audience will be deeply moved by her honesty and strength as she finds new clarity and speaks her truth in this next chapter of her life."

The release date of Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix has not yet been confirmed.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix will air on Prime Video.

