Read on to learn more about the documentary and how Osama bin Laden was captured, as told throughout the series.

What is American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden about?

George Bush. Netflix.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is a three-part "edge-of-your-seat documentary series [that] traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden", according to its description on Netflix.

The synopsis continues: "Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world's most notorious terrorists."

How was Osama bin Laden captured?

Following the devastating 9/11 terrorist attack, a worldwide manhunt was launched to find out who was responsible for the deaths of almost 3,000 people. It was soon established that Osama bin Laden was behind the attack.

10 years later, a US special operations military unit located him at a compound in Pakistan, where they conducted a raid and killed bin Laden.

Barack Obama was the US president at the time, who said: "I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda, and a terrorist who is responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children."

You can read his full statement here.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.