While the original series will continue to follow the Welsh football team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with season 5 showing the club’s upcoming debut in the Championship, the spin-off will see Reynolds and McElhenney joined by their partner in the Mexican football club Nacaxa, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

The club is based in Aguascalientes, and the show will chart "a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope", arriving this summer.

Eva Longoria. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nick Grad, the president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement: "Rob and Ryan helped Wrexham AFC become one of the greatest sports stories of our time, and what has happened in Wrexham, Wales, is truly magical.

Read more:

"With Eva Longoria, they’re now teaming to support the dreams and aspirations of the Necaxa fans and Aguascalientes community too.

"As we begin the journey alongside our partners at Disney+ Latin America with Necaxa this summer, everyone is excited to see them bring the same love and support to Mexico that they’ll be bringing to the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham as the club heads into the Championship; the next chapter of its fairy tale journey."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis for Necaxa says: "Necaxa is a gripping bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

"Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability including relocations, relegation battles and near-constant reinvention.

"Though its legacy has flickered in and out of the national spotlight, a passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved 'Rayos' will one day rise again.

"With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the series follows the emotional journeys of the players, the steadfast fans and believers — and even the sceptics.

"Necaxa brings viewers onto the training pitch and into the locker room as Los Rayos and their supporters chase a play-off dream and hope that lightning can, in fact, strike again.

"A portrait of faith, resilience and the enduring power of hope, Necaxa dives into the lives and dreams of the people who surround the team. Will Club Necaxa make it, or will they lose another season and the hearts of Aguascalientes once and for all?"

Welcome to Wrexham airs new episodes weekly on Disney+. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now. Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month or £89.90 for a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.