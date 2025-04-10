After Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase Wrexham football club in 2020, the world noticed and the club achieved back-to-back promotions which saw them rise to the English Football League's League One for the first time in 20 years.

As the team continue to rise through the ranks, the stakes are higher than ever "with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent".

Welcome to Wrexham key art. Disney Plus

The synopsis reads: "Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team’s climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL.

"Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before?"

Season 4 will also focus on Wrexham AFC Women's team, as they continue to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League.

It continues: "With new players and continued support from the club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

"Meanwhile, somewhere in a galaxy far away… actually, a series of towns, cities and boroughs likely across Wales, England and California, Humphrey Ker trains for a marathon.

"Will Wrexham AFC's beloved executive director raise funds for charity, survive humiliation at the hands of the players and staff, and complete 26.2 miles without injury or chaffing?"

Welcome to Wrexham returns for season 4 on Friday 16th May on Disney+. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now.

