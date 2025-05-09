Featuring interviews with Molly, Thomas and Jason's children, sister and brother-in-law, the documentary offers "divergent perspectives of those directly impacted by his killing".

Read on to learn more about the case.

Who are Molly and Thomas Martens?

Molly Martens was an American au pair and her father, Thomas, a former FBI agent.

Molly met Irishman Jason Corbett in 2008 after working as an au pair for his two children, Jack and Sarah. The two became a couple and in 2011, they wed and moved from Ireland to North Carolina but their idyllic family life soon took a dark turn.

What happened to Jason Corbett?

Molly Martens and Jason Corbett. Brendan O’Callaghan/Courtesy of Netflix

Jason Corbett was killed at his home in North Carolina in 2015.

Molly's father Thomas called 911 in the early hours of the morning and told them his son-in-law Jason Corbett was badly injured. He told the operator he had been in an argument with Corbett and had struck him with a baseball bat.

Molly and Thomas insisted to the police they acted in self-defence after Corbett allegedly began to choke Molly and threatened to kill her.

In 2016, Molly and Thomas were charged with second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, and the following month they both pleaded not guilty. They were convicted and sentenced to 20 to 25 years respectively, but it was later appealed and their convictions were quashed.

In 2023, the father and daughter agreed plea deals to class D manslaughter charges and were sentenced to 51 to 74 months in prison.

Where are Molly and Thomas Martens now?

Molly and Thomas Martens were released from prison in June 2024. The pair feature in the documentary.

A Deadly American Marriage is available to watch on Netflix now.

