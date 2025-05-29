The first episode will be featuring Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris, while future instalments will focus on the pairings of Jo Brand and Julian Clary plus Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes.

Season 5 originally started airing back in October, with an episode which saw John Simm discover that the man he thought was his dad was not his biological father.

Sam Thompson. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

That episode saw Simm paired up with Philip Glenister, while other instalments which aired as part of the first batch of season 5 included Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston, as well as Sarah Parish and James Nesbitt.

Read more:

The series continues to see celebrity pairs setting off in pursuit of where they come from, in order to unearth secrets from their past, using advanced DNA technology and genealogy.

When the celebrities taking part in season 5 were first announced, Louise Major, commissioning editor at ITV, said in a statement: "DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience.

"This series is packed with life-changing revelations and gratifying discoveries that are sure to touch everyone’s hearts."

DNA Journey with Ancestry returns on Thursday 12th June at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.