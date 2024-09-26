Netflix previously hadn't responded to speculation that it would be producing the documentary, after Jackson had said the streamer won "the bidding war".

What will the P Diddy documentary on Netflix be about?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

It was recently announced that a new Netflix documentary series exploring the allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual assault and violent abuse against Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in production.

Earlier this month, Combs was arrested and charged on three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty and currently remains in police custody, with a New York federal judge denying his application for bail.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse: "Mr Combs is a fighter, he's going to fight this to the end. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid, he's not afraid of the charges."

Combs is also facing civil suits alleging sexual assault and physical violence, with some dating back to the '90s. He has denied criminal wrongdoing

In a statement released to Variety, executive producer Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton said: "This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far."

It continues: "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs's story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.

"We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

At the time of reporting, there is no set release date for this documentary.

Given it has just gone into production, it will be a while before it will be released on the streamer.

