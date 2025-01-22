The German stood down from his post at the end of last season following an almost nine-year reign that saw Liverpool claim their first top-flight championship in three decades and a memorable Champions League triumph – as well as bringing in several players who have gone on to become club legends such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Allison.

That spell is now the focus of a new four-part documentary series for Amazon Prime Video, which is titled Doubters to Believers and promises to tell how Klopp "brought belief and success back to one of world football’s biggest clubs".

Intrigued to know when you can watch it and which players feature as interviewees? Read on for everything you need to know about Doubters to Believers.

There's not long until fans can watch the series in full – with all four episodes set to launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 28th February 2025.

What is Doubters to Believers about?

The series – which is the latest in a long line of Prime Video docs about Premier League clubs – bills itself as "the definitive documentary on Jürgen Klopp's time at Liverpool FC."

Specifically, it will look into how he instilled a sense of belief back into the historic club, who had been experiencing something of a barren period for many years prior to his arrival, while it will also include "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access" to his final six months in charge.

Meanwhile, there will also be interviews with key players at the club, including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones – as well as extensive insights from Klopp himself both during and after his final season.

Jürgen Klopp. Getty Images

There are also further contributions from former players such as Jamie Carragher and Adam Lallana, and key figures who have followed Jürgen Klopp’s career, including respected German author and journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The official synopsis teases: "The series charts the impact Klopp had on the team and the supporters from day one.

"Each episode moves back and forwards through time, highlighting the club’s progress under the German boss.

"Relive the Reds winning the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League trophy in just four years, cementing Klopp’s place in LFC folklore and following in the footsteps of iconic managers like Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley."

It continues: "After a shock resignation announcement mid-season, Klopp can be seen up close and personal – with his first team squad filmed in unprecedented detail – across his action-packed final campaign, a season that saw the club challenge on all four fronts, alongside the emergence of new and exciting LFC Academy talent."

Doubters to Believers trailer

You can watch a two-minute trailer of the series below – giving a glimpse of just some of the insights you can expect as the show looks back on a vital area in Liverpool's history.

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era is coming to Prime Video on Friday 28th February 2025.

