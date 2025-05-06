Whether I'm on the train or in an art gallery, I'm told by everyone from teenagers to grandparents that the series gave them a better understanding of themselves, or one of their relatives or colleagues, to the extent that it precipitated diagnoses, positive changes in their lives or a better societal understanding of the condition.

Healthcare professionals frequently assert that the programmes have become an invaluable asset in their work because they articulate, in real terms, things that otherwise have been so difficult to see, describe or feel.

So, although we still struggle to be heard and understood, I think the programmes made a difference to the autistic community. Applying the format – in which contributors work with film-makers, designers and animators to bring their internal worlds to life – to other neurodiverse conditions was the logical next step.

As someone who once hid my autistic traits and struggled with my condition in my youth before being diagnosed in my 40s, it’s perhaps easier to see that progress is being made communicating our thoughts and needs to society, but I fear that same ongoing success has not been forthcoming for ADHD and dyslexic communities.

Indeed, there has been some vile and misplaced prejudice prominently voiced recently about ADHD – suggesting that it’s a fad and has been wrongly or over-diagnosed. That very urgently needs countering in this time of divisive culture wars, with assaults on inclusivity and diversity.

My stepdaughter Megan is dyslexic, so I have experience of the positive and challenging impacts of that, and thinking about ADHD is a bit like holding a misty mirror up to myself, because there is often an overlap between the traits of autism and ADHD – "double-diagnosis" is far from uncommon, so I was very keen to learn more and do what I could to help.

Except that in this series, as with our last, it wasn’t just me. I was part of an exceptional team, many of whom are neurodiverse themselves. They, our four new contributors and their friends and families, will, I’m sure, make the new series of Inside Our Minds a success, allowing a more empathetic understanding of those remarkable people who struggle and succeed with these simply different but equally wonderful minds.

What exactly is ADHD and how does it present itself in the brain?

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a misnomer: it’s a surfeit of attention, not a deficit. You may have difficulty in focusing and maintaining interest in things that don’t interest you, while hyper-focusing on things that do. Switching from one task to another can be hard. People talk about ADHD as “time-blindness”: you might not understand how long something’s going to take, so you prevaricate.

What’s the biggest misconception about ADHD?

That we over-diagnose it. We’ve actually been under-diagnosing. Until relatively recently, it was thought to be a childhood condition, blamed on bad parenting. But it’s not something that disappears in adulthood. We’re now catching up with undiagnosed adults, particularly women and other marginalised groups.

In your experience, how do people respond when they learn they have ADHD later in life?

With mixed feelings of joy and disappointment. And sometimes grief: 'What did I lose in not knowing earlier?' But putting in strategies to help can bring relief by acknowledging things were hard, but there is now a reason.

Some people are still sceptical — Reform UK leader Nigel Farage recently said diagnosis was creating a "class of victims".

Talking of people with ADHD as “victims” is damaging and misinformed, and dismisses the real challenges faced by individuals and their families. No doctor is going to just diagnose you randomly – it’s a rigorous assessment process.

Henry, 23

You were diagnosed with ADHD as a teenager – what effect did that have on you?

Before being diagnosed, I was close to dropping out of my A-levels. I thought I was a bit stupid. The diagnosis gave me an understanding that I’m not broken. But it was so intense that I never really had a chance to digest it at the time.

Did taking part in this programme help your family understand you?

After getting my diagnosis, it was Project Henry: let’s get Henry through school and university. I’m so grateful for their support, but what they didn’t comprehend was that ADHD wasn’t just about academia for me, it was omnipotent.

Making my film was cathartic – my family have a deeper understanding now. I feel I can tell them when I need a bit of space, or ask them to explain something to me differently. There’s less of the frustration that led us to butt heads. It’s given me a new language.

How would you describe your ADHD?

My ADHD feels like a tombola: my body will spit a random ball out and it feels unfeasible to reach for anything. Tombola Man’s the one picking them out, but he’s not really picking the balls that matter. It’ll be stuff that I don’t need to think about, projects that I want to start but haven’t – and then I haven’t eaten…

How would you like viewers to respond to the programme?

I hope people will feel less afraid and alone, because there are many of us out there. What Chris Packham has done in talking about ADHD, taking the stigma away, is just beautiful.

What's unique about dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a hereditary condition rooted in neurobiology. It emerges from underlying difficulties in cognitive ability, language processing, visual spatial processing and working memory. It’s not just about difficulty in reading – in evolutionary terms, humans haven’t been reading for that long – it can also include remembering simple verbal navigation instructions.

What do you hope programmes like this will achieve?

In certain political circles, we seem to be questioning whether these things exist. Establishing them as real can help us view them more holistically, as individual experiences with their own strengths and weaknesses rather than just limitations.

Suiki, 35

When were you diagnosed and what has it meant to you?

In lockdown in 2020 I started a Masters degree in psychotherapy. I had this inkling that I might be dyslexic: I was a bit clumsy with my words, my spelling and my memory, and I had low self-esteem. I got an assessment from the university’s dedicated disability team, and it brought a lot of clarity.

How has making the programme affected your relationship with your family?

They’ve accepted that some things aren’t straightforward for me. They understand that if I’m responding in a way that seems harsh, it’s just because it can be tricky for me to communicate. Generally, I’m more assured to say it’s because I’m dyslexic.

What positive impact does your dyslexia have in your daily life?

When I’m counselling someone, I often see a picture when they talk about their feelings. Describing these metaphorical pictures to them can then help us talk about their emotions and implement a plan.

What do you hope viewers will take away from the programme?

That dyslexia’s not something you have to hide. If you have a loved one, or someone you work with, who’s dyslexic, I hope it gives some insight into what they’re going through – and that you can talk about it confidently.

Inside our ADHD Minds begins Monday 12th May at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

