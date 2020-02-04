Meet the cast of Pixar’s Onward

After releasing a number of noteworthy sequels with Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory, Pixar are once again headed into uncharted territory with a brand new film.

Onward takes place in a world inhabited by fantasy creatures, where magic has all but disappeared in favour of technology similar to that of our own.

Two brothers cast a spell intended to bring their late father back to life for 24 hours, but only manage to conjure his legs into the mortal world.

They embark on an epic journey to find a way to make him whole again and meet him for the first time.

Here’s the full voice cast behind Onward’s larger-than-life characters…

Tom Holland plays Ian Lightfoot

Who is Ian Lightfoot? Ian is a young elf who is gifted a magical staff on his 16th birthday, left to him by his father who died before he was born.

Using the enchanted relic, he conjures a spell intended to bring his dad back into the mortal world for 24 hours, but only has enough magic to reanimate his father’s legs.

So, he and his brother begin an epic journey – with legs in tow – to find what they need to complete the spell.

What else has Tom Holland been in? After breaking out in factual disaster movie The Impossible and Tudor drama Wolf Hall, Tom Holland was chosen to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He debuted as the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, reprising the role in two solo movies and two Avengers crossovers.

Chris Pratt plays Barley Lightfoot

Who is Barley Lightfoot? Barley is Ian’s older brother who accompanies him on his quest. He is just as desperate for the enchantment to succeed because he has very few memories of their father, who died when Barley was very young.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Chris Pratt was a regular on the Amy Poehler comedy series Parks and Recreation, before becoming a huge movie star with roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Laurel Lightfoot

Who is Laurel Lightfoot? Laurel is Ian and Barley’s mother, who gifts them the staff and tells them of their father’s magical history.

What else has Julia Louis-Dreyfus been in? Julia Louis-Dreyfus played Elaine on the acclaimed American sitcom Seinfeld for almost a decade.

She followed that up with some memorable guest appearances on Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm, before landing more leading roles on The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep.

Octavia Spencer plays Corey

Who is Corey? Corey is a manticore, a being from Persian legend which traditionally has the head of a human, the body of a lion and a tail of venomous spines.

In her Onward appearance, this design seems to have been modified slightly, presumably to make it more appropriate for a children’s film.

Ian and Barley seek out Corey for help on their adventure and discover to their surprise that she now owns a restaurant.

What else has Octavia Spencer been in? Octavia Spencer is an Academy Award winning actress, best known for her roles in The Help, Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water.

Her recent voice roles include Mrs Otterton in Disney’s Zootropolis and an unpredictable duck called Dab-Dab in Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle.

Ali Wong plays Gore

Who is Gore? Gore is a faun police officer, a creature from myth who is a human with the legs of a goat.

What else has Ali Wong been in? Wong is a stand-up comedian who has recently taken lead roles in the sitcom American Housewife, Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie as well as the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe.

Lena Waithe plays Specter

Who is Specter? Specter is another police officer and a cyclops, a mythological being with one large eye.

What else has Lena Waithe been in? Waithe has appeared in Netflix’s Master of None and Steven Spielberg blockbuster Ready Player One. She is also the screenwriter of Queen & Slim, an acclaimed film drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Mel Rodriguez plays Colt Bronco

Who is Colt Bronco? Colt is the third mythological police officer to feature in Onward, this time a centaur (a being with the upper body of a human and the legs of a horse).

What else has Mel Rodriguez been in? Mel Rodriguez has appeared on post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, HBO’s Getting On and an episode of anthology series Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Onward arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 6th March 2020