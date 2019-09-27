When is Jurassic World 3 out? Are the original cast coming back?

If the recent short film has whet your appetite for some more dino action, here are all the details about the sixth instalment in Stephen Spielberg’s Jurassic Park series.

When is Jurassic World 3 coming to cinemas?

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to release on 11th June 2021.

Who is in Jurassic World 3? Are the original cast coming back?

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are definitely returning as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Greary, respectively. Isabella Sermon has also been announced to return as their newly adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood.

It’s also been confirmed that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will reprise iconic roles in Jurassic World 3. Director Colin Trevorrow will be bringing back the original three Jurassic Park stars, with Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill’s Dr Alan Grant all returning to the screen.

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021 pic.twitter.com/28jjkq7Y5P — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 25, 2019

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but there is a short film titled Battle at Big Rock. Check it out below:

Watch the all-new short film Battle at Big Rock now. #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/17MhQ5YGcE — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 16, 2019

What will happen in Jurassic World 3?

Details are scarce, but the film will no doubt pick up after the shocking ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the island was destroyed and dinosaurs were let loose into society. As the short film Battle at Big Rock (see above) suggests, it truly is a Jurassic World now, with dinosaurs living side-by-side with humans and causing disruptions at weddings, roads and campsites in particular.

We also know that hybrids will not be making a return following the debuts of the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor, bringing the focus back to regular ol’ dinosaurs.

It’s also worth noting that several mobsters manage to purchase dinosaurs before the climax of the last film, likely setting up their return in Jurassic World 3 as antagonists with very powerful pets.

Director Colin Trevorrow has described the threequel as a “science thriller” which will be more in line with the original – though likely on a much larger scale.

