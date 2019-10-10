How to watch Veep – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Here is everything you know about HBO’s political satire show and how you can catch up on it if you missed it the first time around.

Where can I watch Veep?

Veep is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, as well as on Sky TV and HBO in the US.

What is Veep about?

Veep is a satirical comedy which follows Selina Meyer, through her personal life and her career as Vice President of the United States. The show functions as a workplace comedy, within Meyer’s staff and other members of the White House.

What does Veep mean?

Veep is a nickname given to the vice president of the United States which comes from the initials of the role, VP.

Who stars in Veep?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in Veep as VP Selina Meyer, alongside her chief of staff Amy Brookheimer, played by Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale as her body man Gary Walsh, Matt Walsh as Director of Communications Mike McLintock and Reid Scott in the role of his Deputy Dan Egan, while Timothy Simons plays Jonah Ryan, the White House liaison to the VP who is disliked by everyone else in the staff.

Who wrote Veep?

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci, who also wrote for Alan Partridge, The Thick of It and The Death of Stalin.

How many seasons of Veep are there?

There are seven seasons of the show in total, originally airing from 2012 to 2019.

How many episodes of Veep are there?

Each season is made up of between seven to 10 episodes, for a total of 65 episodes, each with a running time of half an hour.

Where was Veep filmed?

The first four seasons of Veep were filmed in Baltimore, Maryland, but the show moved to Los Angeles and Washington in 2016.