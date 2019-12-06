When is Dolittle released?

Robert Downey Jr is set to star as the doctor that can talk to animals in the upcoming reboot simply titled Dolittle.

Originally announced as The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, the film will see the character go back to his roots as a Victorian physician. Being a reboot from Universal, it will have no connection to the various 20th Century Fox films, a couple of which starred Eddie Murphy.

The film will in some capacity adapt the 1922 sequel The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting.

When will Dolittle be released?

The film is set to hit UK cinemas on 7th February 2020. It was originally planned for 24th May 2019 but it was brought forward to 12th April before apparently settling on a release next year (perhaps due to reshoots).

The silver lining is that it will be released in the year of the character’s 100th anniversary (The Story of Doctor Dolittle was first published in 1920).

What will Dolittle be about?

When Queen Victoria falls gravely ill, Doctor Dolittle will have to journey to a fantastical island in the hope of locating a cure for the young monarch. Along the way, he’ll encounter a plethora of exotic creatures.

Who will star in Dolittle?

The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent in an undisclosed role. But of course, Dolittle will be joined by a host of animal friends with some familiar voices.

Expect the voices of Emma Thompson (Polynesia, a parrot), Rami Malek (Chee-Chee, a gorilla), John Cena (Yoshi, a polar bear), Kumail Nanjiani (Plimpton, an ostrich), Octavia Spencer (Dab-Dab, a duck), Tom Holland (Jip, a dog), Craig Robinson (Fleming, a mouse), Ralph Fiennes (Barry, a tiger), Selena Gomez (Betsy, a giraffe), Marion Cotillard (Tutu, a fox), Carmen Ejogo (Regine, a lioness) and Frances de la Tour (Ginko-Who-Soars).

Is there a Dolittle trailer?

There sure is, Universal Pictures just released a trailer depicting a selection of animals to be featured in the film, as well as the lush locales the doctor will visit on his voyage.

