When is Toy Story 4 released on DVD in the UK? When you can pre-order and watch online

Disney is yet to announce a DVD release date for Toy Story 4, but it is expected to come out sometime in October 2019.

You can pre-order the DVD and Blu-Ray for Toy Story 4 here for £9.99, the movie will also be available on iTunes for $19.99 and Prime Video for £13.99.

If you’re looking for the Toy Story collection to binge before watching the latest film you can get it all in one on Amazon in DVD and Blu-Ray or you can buy each film individually.

Toy Story

Andy’s favourite toy, Woody (Tom Hanks), is happy in his role as room leader, but after Andy’s birthday party, new toy Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), a space ranger with laser action and pop-out wings, crash-lands into Woody’s world and changes everything. You can buy Toy Story here.

Toy Story 2

Andy heads off to summer camp and the toys are left to their own devices. An obsessive toy collector kidnaps Woody – who had no idea that he was a greatly valued collectible. Buzz Lightyear and the gang from Andy’s room are all systems go to rescue him. Kelsey Grammar starred as Stinky Pete and Joan Cusack starred as Jessie. You can buy Toy Story 2 here.

Toy Story 3

Andy prepares to leave for college meaning his toys find themselves in daycare. Life isn’t quite so nice when there are toddlers with their sticky little fingers playing with you. Add to that Lotso, the evil bear, and it’s an emotional and daring escape for the toys. You can buy Toy Story 3 here.

Toy Story 4 reviews

The majority of critics and fans posted glowing reviews for the fourth movie in the franchise, dubbing it “wonderful”, “magic” and “outstanding”. Others called out the movie for reusing certain storylines.

Forky and fellow newbie Duke Caboom (played by Keanu Reeves) drew praise. “Forky is the hero we need in 2019,” said Indiewire. Read a full review round-up here.