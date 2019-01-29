We can also expect to see plenty of Bo's new look in the film, with voice actor Annie Potts previously telling RadioTimes.com she enjoyed a large role – “I have a big part! I’m thrilled!”

She also hinted we’ll see plenty of interaction between Bo and Woody, with Potts spending plenty of time with Tom Hanks – who voices the toy cowboy – during production.

Speaking about her time in the recording studio, she said: “Most of it is with Tom [Hanks, who voices Woody]. I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors. [Normally it’s] just a single voice at a time. But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!”

Potts also opened up her absence from 2010’s Toy Story 3, where it was implied Bo was sold off in a yard sale. “That hurt my feelings a little bit,” she said. “But John [Lasseter, Pixar’s chief creative officer] explained to me the reason was because they were saving me for 4.”

As well as the return of Bo Peep, we can also expect to see new character Forky, in Toy Story 4. But don’t expect him to be happy about it: described as a “reluctant” toy, the plastic fork glued to a pipe cleaner was first seen in a teaser for the new film screaming "I don't belong here!".

Let's just hope it's an existential crisis the new and improved Peep can solve.

Toy Story 4 will open in UK cinemas Friday 21st June 2019