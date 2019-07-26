When is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Accessibility Links

Everything we know so far about the film centred around the Chinese-American hero

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in the works.

On top of the upcoming Black Widow solo film, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder, there are also plans in place to bring Chinese superhero Shang-Chi to the big screen.

Chinese-American writer Dave Callaham (who recently worked on the script for Wonder Woman 1984 for rivals DC) has been lined up to pen the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton (best known for the Brie Larson-led Short Term 12) is reportedly on board to direct.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

When is Marvel’s Shang-Chi released in cinemas?

Shang-Chi will be released on 12th February 2021.

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is a Chinese superhero who first appeared in a Special Marvel Edition comic in 1973.

In the comics, he is a Chinese-American, born in the Honan province in China, who was trained in martial arts from infancy by his father Fu Manchu (who would later turn out to be evil).

Who will play Shang-Chi?

Canadian actor Simu Liu will star as the Master of Kung Fu in the upcoming film.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Simu Liu of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Is there a trailer for Shang-Chi?

Not yet, but you’ll be the first to know when we spot one.

