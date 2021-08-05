How to watch Slasher: Flesh and Blood

Cult horror anthology Slasher is returning for a brand new season courtesy of streaming service Shudder, for which it has recruited genre legend David Cronenberg.

The director behind the likes of Scanners and Videodrome will play the patriarch of a wealthy family, who takes his relatives to an island where they must compete in challenges to have a hope of inheriting his huge fortune.

Of course, with a title like Slasher: Flesh & Blood, it should come as no surprise that a masked attacker is also staying on the island, who starts picking them off one-by-one for reasons unknown.

Previous seasons of Slasher have gone down well with horror fans, homaging such classics as Halloween and Friday the 13th, so hopes are high for this latest entry.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Slasher: Flesh & Blood in the UK, including release date and schedule.

How to watch Slasher: Flesh & Blood in the UK

Slasher: Flesh & Blood will be available to stream exclusively on horror service Shudder in the UK, with the first two episodes launching on Thursday 12th August 2021.

From then on, one new episode in the eight-part series will be released each Thursday, leading up to a dramatic finale on Thursday 23rd September.

Summer isn't over until we say so. 🔥 New favorites, old favorites and everything in between is coming to Shudder UK this August. pic.twitter.com/9iEuupZpzJ — Shudder UK (@Shudder_UK) July 30, 2021

The previous three seasons of Slasher are not available on Shudder, but can instead be found on Netflix if you’re looking for a spooky series to dive into.

That said, due to the anthology format of the show, you don’t need to have seen the previous entries to enjoy Flesh & Blood, with each season telling a self-contained original story.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood cast

Shudder/YouTube

Shudder has found a big name to lead the cast of Slasher: Flesh & Blood, signing horror legend David Cronenberg to play Galloway family patriarch, Spencer.

Best known for his directing work on Rabid, Scanners, The Dead Zone and The Fly, the filmmaker has also taken on acting roles in the likes of Alias Grace and Star Trek: Discovery.

Several cast members from previous seasons of Slasher are returning for Flesh & Blood in brand new roles, in a similar vein to how Ryan Murphy has stayed loyal to his American Horror Story talent pool.

Longtime viewers will recognise Christopher Jacot and Sabrina Grdevich, who are back for another round of gory scares in the roles of siblings Seamus and Florence Galloway.

Meanwhile, Slasher stalwart Paula Brancati will play Seamus’ wife Christy, with Patrice Goodman as housekeeper Birgit Vogel and Jefferson Brown in an undisclosed role.

Rounding out the rest of the cast (and the dysfunctional Galloway clan) are franchise newcomers Rachael Crawford (The Expanse), Alex Ozerov (The Americans), Nataliya Rodina (Spinning Out), Sydney Meyer (V Wars), and Jeananne Goosen (Coroner).

Slasher: Flesh & Blood trailer

In July 2021, Shudder unveiled the first trailer for Slasher: Flesh & Blood, introducing its scheming family and their terrifying murderous foe. Watch below.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood premieres on Thursday 12th August on Shudder.