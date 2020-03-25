When is V Wars season 2 on Netflix?

There's no word yet on a season 2 release date, but expect it about a year after the first season's premiere on December 5 2019 - so, December 2020.

What will happen in V Wars season 2?

V Wars follows scientist Luther Swann as a virus turns many of the world's people, including Swann's best friend Michael Fayne, into blood-sucking vampires, eventually escalating into a war between the two.

Star Ian Somerhalder told IANS that he is excited about introducing two new Indian characters next season.

More like this

He said: "Going into season two, we will get to explore characters that we are really excited about.

"There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together – a father and a daughter."

Season 2 will presumably continue to adapt the V Wars comics from where season one left off. Should the series follow the second comic anthology V Wars: Blood and Fire, then an uneasy peace created between humans and vampires will be shattered, and the vampire war will engulf the world once more.

Either way, expect more Ian Somerhalder, gory vampire kills and complicated human-vampire relationships.

Who will be in the cast for V Wars season 2?

The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder will return to the world of blood-sucking predators as Dr Luther Swann, with Adrian Holmes (19-2, Skyscraper) as vampiric best friend Michael Fayne.

Advertisement

Should they survive a vampire bite or stake through the heart in season one, Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoot and Kyle Breitkopf may also return.