Coroner season 4 release date: Cast, characters and latest news for Sky Witness police drama

CBC and Sky Witness series Coroner concluded its third season this April, and fans are already questioning whether a fourth series is on the cards.

The drama, which follows a widowed coroner investigating suspicious deaths, is yet to be renewed for a fourth season, leaving fans desperate for news. Rest assured, we’re on the case, and we’ll keep this page updated with any information as soon as we have it.

The popular Canadian police procedural drama follows a former doctor-turned-coroner who teams up with Toronto-based detectives.

Lead character Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) is also a widow struggling with anxiety, whose late husband had plenty of secrets of his own.

Read on for everything you need to know about Coroner season 4.

When is Coroner season 4 released?

Coroner season 3 began airing in February 2021 on Sky Witness for UK viewers, concluding in late April. The series aired on CBC in Canada.

There’s no news yet on whether there will be a fourth season. However, Coroner season three wasn’t confirmed until three months after the end of season two, so there’s still time.

How can I watch Coroner in the UK?

You can catch up on the first three seasons of Coroner on Sky.com and streaming service NOW.

What is Coroner about?

In this police procedural drama, Serinda Swan plays Jenny Cooper, a recently widowed coroner, who investigates cause of death when there’s potentially suspicious circumstances.

Jenny is also a former emergency room doctor, and struggles with mental health issues as she attempts to raise her son as a newly single parent.

Living in Toronto, the still-grieving Jenny works alongside Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (played by Roger Cross).

While you're waiting visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.