Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer teases Abomination’s return

Marvel has dropped the second official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the upcoming action film set to kick-start Phase Four alongside the long-awaited Black Widow.

Simu Liu will play the title role of Shang-Chi, who has previously been known in the comic books as the Master of Kung Fu, and the brand new trailer shows off the character’s expert martial arts skills.

However, eagle-eyed fans are particularly excited by the split-second glimpse of a returning Marvel villain, Abomination, who was previously played by Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk.

The character was shown near the end of the trailer and appeared to be taking part in a cage fighting tournament, squaring off against Shang-Chi.

And for those viewers wondering if the briefly-glimpsed Abomination was in fact a different character altogether, the villain’s identity is confirmed in the trailer’s subtitles.

WONG CONTENT!! WE MOVE WONG NATION!!! pic.twitter.com/tn4zD0bACK — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) June 25, 2021

The trailer also showcased a number of mythical creatures, including a mysterious oversized animal, and what looks like a water dragon.

“The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before,” Liu previously told EW. “We know so many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle.

“Shang-Chi’s story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.”

Unlike the fast-approaching Black Widow, Shang-Chi won’t be available to stream at home through Disney Plus Premier Access, meaning the cinema will be the only place to see the film.

