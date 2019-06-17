When is Ghostbusters 3 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A brand new Ghostbusters sequel set in the universe of the original 1980s films is coming to cinemas in 2020. Which stars from the first two films will be reprising their roles? And has the movie got a release date yet?

When is Ghostbusters 3 released in cinemas?

Ghostbusters 3 will be released in US cinemas on 10th July 2020.

It has not yet been revealed when the film will come out in the UK.

Who’s in the cast of Ghostbusters 3?

Captain Marvel star McKenna Grace, aged 12, will lead the cast of the film – but details of her character have not yet been revealed. She is joined by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as her character’s brother and The Sinner’s Carrie Coon as her mother.

In terms of which original cast members will be reprising their roles in the film, Sigourney Weaver will be back as Dana Barrett, and she seemed to hint she would be reuniting with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson for the movie, telling Parade: “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again.”

However, there’s been no official confirmation yet that the trio will be returning as Dr Peter Venkman, Dr Raymond Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. Harold Ramis, who played Dr Egon Spengler, passed away in 2014 and is unlikely to be recast.

What is Ghostbusters 3 about?

The new film will centre around four teenagers – two boys and two girls – and will tell the story of a family moving “back home to a small town where they learn more about who they are”, according to Pursue News.

Ghostbusters 3 will be a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and will take place in a different universe to the 2016 all-female reboot.

Who is directing Ghostbusters 3?

Jason Reitman, the son of the franchise’s original director Ivan Reitman, will helm the movie.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, has co-written the Ghostbusters sequel with Gil Kenan. His father Ivan will produce the new film.

Which other films have there been in the Ghostbusters franchise?

The original Ghostbusters movie in 1984 starred Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Ramis as a group of guys who set up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was an all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters 3?

So far, just a teaser trailer has been released – and it’s pretty spooky…