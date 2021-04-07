Ghostbusters: Afterlife teaser introduces Paul Rudd to new Mini-Pufts monsters

Animated marshmallow Mini-Pufts wreak havoc on a supermarket in a teaser clip for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Advertisement

The short clip introduces the tiny versions of Ghostbusters’ iconic villain, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, as they surprise Mr Grooberson (Paul Rudd) in his local supermarket.

While they initially seem to be adorable harmless creatures, one of the Mini-Pufts bites Grooberson on the finger before a group of them ram into him on a Roomba and others get their little hands on a nearby barbecue.

Set for release in November 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth film in the supernatural comedy franchise, with Captain Marvel’s Mckenna Grace and Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard starring as children who discover their familial links to the original paranormal investigators.

While the sequel was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas in July 2020, the date has been delayed three times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The likes of Rudd, Carrie Coon, J.K. Simmons and Tracy Letts also star in the film, while original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original 1984 blockbuster.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Directed by Jason Reitman – the son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman – filming for the franchise’s fourth film took place in 2019, with production wrapped in October of that year.

Advertisement

The Ghostbusters franchise has seen the release of three films so far – the 1984 original, 1989’s Ghostbusters II and the 2016 reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth.