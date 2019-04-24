When is Spider-Man: Far From Home out in the UK? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers: Endgame?

While it may seem a long way away, the next Spider-Man film will be upon us in just a few months – so while we’re waiting for more information, here’s everything we DO know about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Warning: this may include a few spoilers for other Marvel movies.

When is Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out?

Sony has announced that the film will be released in UK cinemas on 5th July 2019, with a US release due a few days earlier on 2nd July.

Far From Home comes more or less exactly two years after the previous film in the series (Spider-Man: Homecoming, amnesia fans) hit cinemas and about three months after the release of the eagerly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

They’ve also released a new logo for the upcoming movie, which we’ll include in this entry because no-one in their right mind has ever asked “does the Spider-Man sequel have a new logo?”

Is there a trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home yet?

Yes! The first trailer was released in mid-January 2019, and introduced the world to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio (of whom, more later) and a couple of cool new suits for Spider-Man, as well as laying out the basic plot which we go into more depth about below.

You can watch the full teaser above.

What’s Spider-Man: Far From Home about?

Following the events of Avengers 4, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes on a trip round Europe with his friends, running into Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and taking on some bizarre Elemental baddies (made of air, fire, water and earth) with the help of a mysterious master of illusion, who may not be who he seems…

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Our friendly neighbourhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

And yes, Peter’s appearance in the movies in of itself does raise a big question (with some spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War if for some bizarre reason you’re keen enough on Marvel movies to read this article, but not keen enough to have seen Infinity War four months after it came out, but still keen enough to be annoyed by spoilers)…

Didn’t Spider-Man die in Infinity War?

Well, yes – like many of the heroes (and members of the general population in Infinity War) Peter Parker was turned to dust after the film’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) succeeded in his plan to unite the Infinity Stones and will half the universe’s population out of existence.

Obviously, it’s not unheard of for superheroes and their foes to return from the dead sometimes – Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has done it at least twice – but the official production of Spider-Man: Far From Home has rather shattered the illusion of any fans who truly were blown away by the stakes of Infinity War.

In short, it’s clear that the events of Infinity War will be reversed in some way (as they were in the Infinity Gauntlet comic book story upon which the film’s events are very loosely based) in Avengers: Endgame, returning Peter to the land of the living just in time to go on his holidays. Hey-presto, death reversed. Same deal for Nick Fury.

Of course, it could be that Marvel is planning on suggesting the new film is set BEFORE Infinity War, but let’s be honest – literally no-one believes any of that is true, and we’re all guilty of intellectual dishonesty for even mentioning it.

Who’s in the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming?

This, we do know. Tom Holland is back in the titular role along with Jacob Batalon as his friend Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle/MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. It’s also rumoured that Michael Keaton, who played the first film’s villain The Vulture, could be back in action for the new story.

And there are some newcomers to the cast too. Jake Gyllenhaal is officially playing Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who in the comics is a villain but here seems to be a more heroic figure.

Far From Home has also added Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders in their regular MCU roles as Nick Fury and Agent Maria Hill respectively. Based on the trailer it seems Fury could fill a mentor role for Peter like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark did in Homecoming, given that Downey Jr isn’t going to be in this sequel and director Jon Watts previously admitted he wanted Fury in that capacity for the first movie.

Who is Mysterio?

Marvel

In the comics, Quentin Beck is a movie special-effects expert who uses his mastery of illusion and tricks to forge a life of crime, initially using smoke and mirrors to convince Spider-Man he has immense power (a lie Spidey figured out in their next encounter) and later developing hallucinogenic techniques to create illusions to baffle his enemies.

Mysterio is one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes, and a well-known member of his rogues’ gallery – which is why it’s strange to see him presented as a hero in the first Far From Home trailer, bravely battling a water-based baddie when Peter is left helpless.

Could this be a complete rethink of the character, or does this Mysterio also have a dastardly ulterior motive? Only time will tell.

Does Spider-Man have a new costume?

He does indeed, with a darker look (swapping blue highlights for black) and a slightly different design around the gloves. A few fans spotted Holland on set in the costume, and he later debuted it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It looks pretty sharp, right? And in the film’s trailer, he also seems to have a fully-black “stealth suit” look that we can’t wait to see properly.

When was Spider-Man: Far From Home filmed?

Filming on Far From Home began in July 2018, shooting across England, the Czech Republic, Venice and New York before wrapping in October, with notable filming locations including Stansted Airport in the UK, and New York’s Penn Station and Madison Square Gardens.

In April 2019, Samuel L Jackson hinted that reshoots were taking place ahead of release, posing with Fury’s eye patch on Instagram alongside the caption, “Just when you think you have a day off… this happens!” and a hashtag teasing: #reshootsorenhancementshots.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on 5th July with its US release moved up to 2nd July