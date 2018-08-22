The airdate places Far From Home almost exactly two years after the release of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and about three months after Marvel’s eagerly-awaited Avengers: Infinity War sequel, a film which will hopefully explain how the webhead is foiling crimes in his own movie while existing as a little pile of ash on the floor.

Once that’s all cleared up Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to include Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders’ SHIELD Agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill, and will see Peter Parker (Holland) go globetrotting and battle Jake Gyllenhaal’s master of illusion Mysterio.

The film is directed by Homecoming helmer Jon Watts.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in July 2019