https://www.instagram.com/p/BkYzfnXlJZg/?hl=en&taken-by=tomholland2013

Whether this was an accidental reveal – playing up to Holland’s apparent penchant for spoilers – or not, it’s still a stunt that’s got us sucked in.

We’ve known for a while Homecoming’s sequel would take Peter Parker out of New York City, but it was unclear how much of the film Spidey would be globe-trotting. If the new title is anything to go by, it'll be quite a lot.

More like this

So, what else do we know about the movie? Released next year, the story sees the wall-crawler come up against bubble-headed villain Mysterio, reportedly played by Jake Gyllenhaal. And released shortly after Avengers 4, Far From Home will deal with the fallout of the next battle with Thanos.

But, as Holland jokes, at this point it’s not entirely clear how Spidey will return to the MCU after the events of Infinity War.

Our bet? His return will have a lot to do with the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirming the two tiny superheroes will be “very important going forward”.

But whatever way Holland returns, consider our Spidey senses tingled.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 5th, 2019