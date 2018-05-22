Marvel bosses have approached Gyllenhaal about the Spider-Man franchise before: when Toby Maguire – who previously played Peter Parker – injured his back between the 2002 film Spider-Man and its 2004 sequel, Gyllenhaal was considered to replace him. However Maguire recovered from his injury and returned to the role.

Tom Holland will return in the forthcoming sequel as Spider-Man, and Michael Keaton is expected to reprise his role as Vulture along with Zendaya as Michelle Jones and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

Meanwhile, director Jon Watts is back, along with two of the original screenwriters, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is slated for release on 5th July 2019.