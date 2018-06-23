“Ant-Man and the Wasp connects directly to Avengers 4,” he explains. “These characters are going to be very important going forward.”

So, does that mean both tiny titans survived Thanos’ massacre at the end of Infinity war? If so, was that something to do with the mysterious quantum realm, which also heavily features in the video above?

Unsurprisingly, Feige didn’t give anything away. But those treated to a recent preview of the movie also hinted that Ant-Man and the Wasp would answer questions left by the last Avengers adventure...

And according to other snap reviews, cinemagoers can expect plenty of laughs and “Marvel’s best sequel since The Winter Solider”. Large praise, indeed.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August