The duo will reprise their roles from previous Avengers films in Spider-Man: Far From Home, reports Vulture, despite currently being piles of dust, much like the film's star. It's yet further evidence that The Great Dusting of Infinity War is set to be reversed in the fourquel when it arrives next May.

If true, this means that 2019 is going to be a very busy year for Samuel L Jackson, who has recently been only a bit part player in the MCU. He is already set for a starring role in Captain Marvel (due out in March), the film that will introduce us to Brie Larson's titular superhero. It will also see some major CGI works in-play to de-age Jackson, as it transports us back to the 1990s.

Jackson and Smulders will join up with Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal on Spider-Man 2, with the latter cast as villain Mysterio, a special effects expert who uses illusions to defy Spider-Man's clutches, and is hopefully a lot cooler than he sounds.

The movie will end a jam-packed box office run for Marvel, which sees Captain Marvel, Avengers 4 andSpider-Man: Far From Home all released within six months. 2019 can't come soon enough.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is due out in UK cinemas in July 2019