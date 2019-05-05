Luckily for you, we’re here to help, so check below to see which heroes are still alive, who plays them and where we left them at the end of the previous movie – as well as a reminder of the friends we lost along the way.

Tony Stark/Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr

Who is Tony Stark/Iron Man? Tony Stark began life as an arrogant playboy arms dealer but soon learned the error of his ways and donned the metallic suit of Iron Man. His suit allows him to fly, shoot pulses of energy and perform feats of great strength, making him a formidable superhero. He was the launchpad for the whole MCU – but after a heavy defeat from Thanos, could an attempt at vengeance be the end of his journey?

What else has Robert Downey Jr been in? Outside of the Marvel movies, Downey Jr. has starred as Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name and its sequel. Among his many other roles Downey also appeared in Chaplin, Ally McBeal, Tropic Thunder and the film Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang directed by Shane Black, with whom he would reunite for Iron Man 3.

Steve Rogers/Captain America – Chris Evans

Who is Steve Rogers/Captain America? Second World War super-soldier Cap has been through the wringer in recent movies, falling out with Iron Man and now losing best pal Bucky after Thanos’ snap – but will he pull the team together for their greatest challenge yet?

What else has Chris Evans been in? Chris Evans is no stranger to superhero films, having played The Human Torch in the much maligned Fantastic 4 and its sequel. He also worked alongside Danny Boyle in the space-set science fiction film Sunshine and films like Gifted, Snowpiercer and Push. He is soon to appear in Star Wars director Rian Johnson’s movie Knives Out.

Thor – Chris Hemsworth

Who is Thor? Thor is the Norse God of Thunder, has control over lightning among his abilities and was a founding member of the Avengers. In his most recent solo film, his trademark hammer Mjolnir was destroyed, but he got a new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? Outside of Marvel, Hemsworth has had leading roles in projects including Star Trek, Snow White & the Huntsman and its sequel Winter’s War, as well as proving his comedic talents in the Ghostbusters reboot from 2016 and the upcoming Men in Black reboot (alongside Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson).

His brothers, Liam and Luke, are also actors.

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson

Who is Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow? Black Widow began life as a Russian spy before defecting to join SHIELD, a secretive government force designated with the task of protecting the earth from otherworldly threats. Black Widow is a highly trained martial artist, an expert assassin, and has been a member of the Avengers from their inception.

What else has Scarlet Johansson been in? Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and has starred in indie dramas Her and Under the Skin as well as blockbusters Ghost in the Shell and The Jungle Book, and awards darlings Girl with the Pearl Earring and Lost in Translation. More recently, Johansson has played the lead in the Luc Besson thriller Lucy and voiced characters in the animated films Sing and Isle of Dogs.

Bruce Banner/Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Who is Bruce Banner/Hulk? Ruffalo stars as the scientist with some serious anger problems, Bruce Banner. After an incident in his lab, Banner found himself transforming into the green monster known as the Hulk whenever he lost his temper. One of the MCU’s most powerful beings, in Infinity War Banner struggled to transform into Hulk and instead took to using a large suit of Iron Man armour.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Ruffalo made a name for himself as a dramatic actor in films like Foxcatcher and The Kids Are All Right as well as the Best Picture winner Spotlight. He previously worked alongside Robert Downey Jr in the David Fincher film Zodiac where he played the detective hunting down the Zodiac killer.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner

Who is Hawkeye? Famed bowman and original Avengers member Clint Barton is a former SHIELD agent who helped fight off alien invasion and Ultron's rise to power. Hawkeye, a founding Avenger, was noticeably absent from Infinity War, but he returns in Endgame with a new look based on Barton’s alter-ego Ronin in the comics.

What else has Jeremy Renner been in? Renner was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 2008 Iraq war drama film The Hurt Locker. He went on to star in the films Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation as well as the thriller Wind River alongside Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

Thanos – Josh Brolin

(Image Credit: Marvel)

Who is Thanos? Thanos is a type of alien called a Titan, who became a God-like being of immense power after collecting all six Infinity Stones. After wiping out half of all living beings, Thanos is now living in quiet isolation.

What else has Josh Brolin been in? Brolin is no stranger to comic book movies, starring as the time-travelling Cable in Deadpool 2 just a few weeks after Infinity War’s release. In a long and storied career, one of Brolin's most significant roles was in Oscar-winning Coen brothers thriller No Country for Old Men, where he played the man who sets in motion the film's horrific events.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man – Paul Rudd

Who is Scott Lang/Ant-Man? Scott Lang is the second incarnation of the miniature superhero Ant-Man, who uses a special suit to both shrink and grow in size. A career criminal, Lang channels his unique abilities in order to become a superhero over two solo films – and at the end of his second movie he’s left trapped in another dimension when his friends are destroyed by Thanos’ finger snap.

What else has Paul Rudd been in? Rudd is a seasoned comedy actor, working on Anchorman and its sequel as well as the comedies Knocked Up and The 40 Year Old Virgin among many, many others. He also played the character of Mike, Phoebe's husband, on the hit comedy Friends and appeared on Parks and Recreation as idiotic politician Bobby Newport. Recent film appearances include Mute, The Catcher Was a Spy and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel – Brie Larson

Who is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel? A former test pilot, Carol was caught in an accident in 1989 that gave her great energy manipulation powers, allowing her to fly, survive the vacuum of space and project concussive force, with heightened physical strength coming from Kree blood infusion. Taken by the alien Kree and convinced she was one of them, Carol discovered the truth about her heritage in solo movie Captain Marvel, where she became friends with super-spy Nick Fury. Why she returns for Endgame is a bit of a mystery…

What else has Brie Larson been in? Larson won an Oscar for her arresting lead performance in Room, and has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, Trainwreck, Short Term 12, 21 Jump Street and Scott Pilgrim vs the World among many other projects. Her directorial feature debut, Unicorn Store, was released on Netflix earlier this year.

Nebula – Karen Gillan

Who is Nebula? Like Gamora, Nebula is an adoptive child of Thanos, though she suffered an even more brutal upbringing. Following the death of her sister and Guardians of the Galaxy allies in Infinity War, Nebula now has even more reasons to get revenge on her father…

What else has Karen Gillan been in? Gillan first came to prominence in Doctor Who where she played companion Amy Pond. Thanks to her smart and fiery performance in the BBC sci-fi series, Gillan landed herself a role in the original Guardians film and has since been on a meteoric rise to stardom including roles in the record-setting Jumanji reboot and its upcoming sequel, Oscar-winning movie The Big Short and horror Oculus.

Upcoming projects include indie All Creatures Here Below, Call of the Wild and Spies in Disguise. In 2018, Gillan starred in, wrote and directed her first feature, The Party’s Just Beginning.

Rocket Racoon – Bradley Cooper

Who is Rocket Racoon? Cooper stars as the wisecracking Rocket Racoon, the Guardians’ resident mechanic and tech head. Rocket was the result of horrific genetic experiments and grew to hate the outside world before joining the Guardians of the Galaxy and befriending living tree Groot. However, the loss of all his friends in Infinity War may leave Rocket in a precarious place emotionally.

Sean Gunn, of Gilmore Girls fame, provides the motion-capture performance for the character.

What else has Bradley Cooper been in? Cooper started life playing the best friend characters in romantic comedies like Failure to Launch, before his starring turn in The Hangover launched his career. Since then he has found acclaim in films like Limitless, American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, receiving Oscar nominations for the latter three.

Cooper’s first film as director, a Star is Born, also received critical acclaim and Oscar buzz, eventually nabbing multiple nominations and one win for Best Original Song. Cooper also played the lead role in the film and worked on the script.

Wong – Benedict Wong

Who is Wong? Back in Doctor Strange we were introduced to librarian and guardian Wong. The character is the gatekeeper protecting the world of the sorcerers and ensuring their vast knowledge doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, though in Infinity War his efforts didn’t save the mystical Eye of Agamotto from being captured.

What else has Benedict Wong been in? The British actor starred in the science-fiction hit The Martian in 2015 before working with director Alex Garland on the acclaimed 2018 film Annihilation. Wong also played the role of Kublai Kahn in the short-lived Netflix series Marco Polo, and had a significant part in series three of Black Mirror and Netflix movie Annihilation. He currently plays Master Lin in assassin TV series Deadly Class.

James Rhodes/War Machine – Don Cheadle

Who is James Rhodes/War Machine? War Machine is Iron Man’s best friend and closest ally. Given an old suit of armour in Iron Man 2, Rhodes began his career as War Machine, the gun-toting soldier fighting alongside Tony Stark. In Captain America: Civil War he received a serious spinal injury that sidelined him for a time, but by Infinity War he’s back on his feet.

What else has Don Cheadle been in? Cheadle starred in the HBO show House of Lies where he played Marty Kaan across 58 episodes. Among many other roles he portrayed Paul Rusesabagina in Hotel Rwanda, Basher Tarr in the Oceans films and also played Detective Graham Waters in the 2004 drama Crash, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Who is Okoye? Okoye is the leader of the elite Wakandan fighting force, the Dora Milaje, and is fiercely loyal to her king T'Challa. However, with that king dead at the end of Infinity War, it’s unclear what Okoye’s new role will be going forward.

What else has Danai Gurira been in? Gurira stars in the hit Fox show The Walking Dead where she plays the katana-wielding Michonne. As well as acting, Gurira is a celebrated playwright and penned the award winning Broadway play Eclipsed.

Pepper Potts - Gwyneth Paltrow

Who is Pepper Potts? One of the original cast members from Iron Man, Paltrow plays the head of Stark Industries. Potts was last seen begging her partner Tony to give up his superhero life in Infinity War.

What else has Gwyneth Paltrow been in? Paltrow has starred in numerous films ranging from Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums to the David Fincher thriller Seven. Paltrow won an Oscar for her role in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love and other notable credits include The Talented Mr Ripley, Sliding Doors and Emma.

Valkyrie – Tessa Thompson

Who is Valkyrie? Asgardian warrior and gladiator Valkyrie teamed up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thunder God in Thor: Ragnarok, but went missing in Infinity War. Now, it’s been confirmed she’ll be back, but it’s unclear what sort of role she’ll play in Endgame.

What else has Tessa Thompson been in? Thompson got her start playing a main role in TV mystery series Veronica Mars, and has most recently had major roles in films like Selma, Creed (and its sequel), Sorry to Bother You, Dear White People and Annihilation. She is set to appear with Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black: International.

Harold “Happy” Hogan – Jon Favreau

Who is Happy Hogan? Iron Man/Tony Stark’s driver and head of security, Hogan has been a faithful companion to Stark through all his Marvel appearances.

What else has Jon Favreau been in? Favreau, who helmed the first two Iron Man movies, is better known for his directing than his acting these days, taking the reins on projects like The Jungle Book and Lion King remakes, Chef, Elf, Cowboys & Aliens and the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series. He has been an executive producer on many Marvel movies.

Favreau has acted in films including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Open Season, Wimbledon, Identity Thief, Daredevil, Swingers and Four Christmases among many others, and had a six-episode stint on Friends.

M’Baku – Winston Duke

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel) Marvel

Who is M’Baku? Ruler of Wakanda’s rebellious Jabari tribe, who eventually fights alongside Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther after previously challenging him.

What else has Winston Duke been in? Duke previously appeared in Person of Interest, The Messengers and Modern Family, and since starring in Infinity War and Black Panther took a lead role in Jordan Peele’s horror movie Us.

IN MEMORIAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston

Who is Loki? Hiddleston’s antihero Loki, brother to Chris Hemsworth's Thor, was one of the first casualties of Avengers: Infinity War – but could he return anyway?

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Hiddleston starred in the acclaimed 2016 BBC drama The Night Manager alongside House actor Hugh Laurie where he played Jonathan Pine, a former hotelier tasked with bringing down an arms dealer. His film projects have included High-Rise, War Horse, Crimson Peak and I Saw the Light, and he is set to reprise his role as Loki for new streaming series Disney+.

Gamora – Zoe Saldana

Who is Gamora? Gamora is the adoptive daughter of Thanos himself and was his best assassin for years. However, by the time of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, Gamora had grown tired of being an agent of evil, and joined forces with the Guardians in order to try and take down Thanos. In Infinity War Gamora has a major role, and is eventually sacrificed by Thanos so he can get his hands on the Soul Stone.

What else has Zoe Saldana been in? Saldana has the distinction of having starred in multiple science-fiction franchises including the highest grossing film of all time, Avatar, and its upcoming sequels. Since Avatar she has also appeared in a trilogy of Star Trek movies, proving space to be her natural cinematic home, and has more recently lent her vocal chords to stop-motion movie The Missing Link.

Peter Quill/Star-Lord – Chris Pratt

Who is Peter Quill/Star Lord? Rounding out the trifecta of Chrises in the MCU, Pratt plays the charming Star-Lord, a wisecracking bounty hunter and leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In Infinity War Quill was a victim of Thanos’ Decimation, and was widely blamed by fans after he accidentally let the Titan go free during a battle.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt first made his mark as the hilarious Andy Dwyer in the TV show Parks and Recreation. Since then, he has gone on to become a bonafide movie star, having worked on various blockbusters including The Lego Movie and Jurassic World (and their recent sequels), as well as Passengers, The Kid and The Magnificent Seven.

Drax – Dave Bautista

Who is Drax? The former wrestler stars as Drax the Destroyer, a vengeful killer bent on bringing Thanos (who he blames for his family’s deaths) to justice – though instead, he became one of the Mad Titan’s victims.

What else has Dave Bautista been in? Bautista began his career as a wrestler in the WWE before entering the world of acting. Since re-launching his career, he has appeared in the original Guardians film and its sequel, as well as starring in The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, Bond film Spectre, Hotel Artemis and 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Upcoming projects include the starry Dune adaptation and comedy My Spy.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch - Elizabeth Olsen

Who is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch? Scarlet Witch is a mind-controlling, telekinetic superhero and one of the newer members of the Avengers who’s in a relationship with android The Vision. In Infinity War, she tried and failed to destroy Vision’s Mind Stone before being dissipated by Thanos.

What else has Elizabeth Olsen been in? Olsen began acting in smaller independent films like the cult thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene before stepping into blockbusters. Aside from her work in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen starred in the 2014 Godzilla reboot and the 2017 thriller Wind River, as well as Ingrid Goes West and Kodachrome. She is the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man – Tom Holland

Who is Peter Parker/Spider-Man? Spider-Man is a teenage genius who gained powers of super-strength, wall-crawling and enhanced senses from a spider bite, and built his own web shooters to help him swing through New York. Another victim of Thanos, Peter is already set to star in a Spider-Man sequel later this year, suggesting he might just be revived somehow…

What else has Tom Holland been in? Holland stole the show as eldest child Lucas in The Impossible, where he and his family battled for survival after a tsunami. He went on to star in Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth among other roles including upcoming parts in Spies in Disguise, Chaos Walking and Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Dolittle reboot.

T’Challa/Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman

Who is T'Challa/Black Panther? T'Challa is the newly crowned king of the advanced and technologically superior nation of Wakanda in Africa. His powers of enhanced strength and speed are derived from both his vibranium suit and the heart-shaped herb that he ingested when he became the Black Panther. T’Challa dies along with half the population in Infinity War, leaving a vacuum in Wakandan society.

What else has Chadwick Boseman been in? Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 sports drama 42 alongside Harrison Ford. He then went on to play James Brown in the biopic Get On Up before making his debut as the Black Panther in Civil War in 2016.

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier – Sebastian Stan

Who is Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier? Bucky Barnes is an old friend of Captain America's from the 1940s, who was brainwashed and turned into a deadly assassin in the years after the war. He only managed to shake off his programming after battling Cap in 2014's The Winter Soldier, and fought alongside his old friend in Infinity War until Thanos turned him to dust.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Stan recently starred alongside Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, the biopic of US figure skater Tonya Harding. Stan has also had roles in Black Swan, Hot Tub Time Machine, Logan Lucky, Destroyer and the TV fantasy Once Upon A Time, where he played the Mad Hatter.

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch

Who is Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange? Doctor Strange was a brain surgeon whose hands were damaged in a car accident, with all attempts to heal them failing. In an attempt to get his old life back, Strange discovers the mystical arts and becomes a master sorcerer. Strange plays a pivotal role in Infinity War, and may have intentionally sacrificed himself to put a plan in motion to defeat Thanos.

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? Cumberbatch most famously played the role of Sherlock Holmes in the BBC hit series Sherlock, before an Oscar-nominated turn as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game helped bring him to international prominence. Among other big-screen roles, he starred in 2013 blockbuster Star Trek Into Darkness, where he played iconic villain Khan, and voiced the Grinch and Shere Khan in new animated movies.

The Vision – Paul Bettany

Who is Vision? Vision is the sentient robot created by the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Given life by the Mind Stone, Vision ends up destroyed by Thanos so the latter can get his hands on the gem.

What else has Paul Bettany been in? Bettany is known for his roles in A Knight's Tale, A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code as well as in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise. Bettany began his MCU career voicing Jarvis, Iron Man’s virtual assistant, before landing himself an upgrade in Age of Ultron.

Groot – Vin Diesel

Who is Groot? Groot is a sentient tree with extraordinary powers and a huge heart, but a vocabulary limited to just one phrase: "I am Groot." After sacrificing himself in the original Guardians film, Groot returned as Baby Groot for the sequel, though director James Gunn has suggested this makes him the original Groot's "son" rather than the same person. Grown into a larger form in Infinity War, Groot ends up helping Thor make his new hammer before perishing at Thanos’ hand.

What else has Vin Diesel been in? Diesel is best known for his starring turn in the blockbuster Fast and Furious films where he plays Dominic Toretto. The franchise has been a huge global success, grossing over five billion at the global box office. Other voice work includes the titular robot in The Iron Giant.

Sam Wilson/Falcon – Anthony Mackie

Who is Sam Wilson/Falcon? Falcon is a close friend of Captain America and a former special forces operative, famous for his use of a winged suit that allows him to fly. Along with many other characters, he is destroyed by Thanos at Infinity War's conclusion.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in? Mackie starred in critically-acclaimed movie The Hurt Locker and Michael Bay-directed comedy Pain and Gain in 2013 before teaming up with Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the comedy The Night Before. He has also appeared in Real Steel, Detroit, The Hate You Give and Gangster Squad, and is set to star in the next series of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Mantis – Pom Klementieff

Who is Mantis? Mantis is the newest member of the Guardians, with the ability to feel and influence the emotions of others through touch. After helping to subdue Thanos, she later dissolves thanks to his Infinity Stone activation.

What else has Pom Klementieff been in? Klementieff starred in the 2013 thriller Oldboy alongside Thanos actor Josh Brolin. More recently she has worked on the drama Ingrid Goes West with Aubrey Plaza and Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen.

Shuri – Letitia Wright

Who is Shuri? One of the breakout stars of the smash-hit Black Panther, Shuri is Wakanda's science and technology expert. In Infinity War she tried to remove Vision’s Mind Stone and save his life, but failed and was later revealed to have perished along with her older brother T’Challa.

What else has Letitia Wright been in? Alongside her part in Black Panther, Wright has had roles in the Channel 4 drama Humans, Doctor Who and the most recent season of Black Mirror. Wright also had a small cameo role in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, and is set to appear in Guava Island.

Hope van Dyne/The Wasp

Who is Hope van Dyne? The second and current incarnation of the Wasp, Hope can shrink to miniature size, fly and use blasters when wearing her battle suit. Like her father and mother, she was destroyed by Thanos in the post-credits scene to Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What else has Evangeline Lilly been in? Best known for her breakout role as Kate in Lost, Lilly has also starred in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, The Hurt Locker, Real Steel and Little Evil among other projects.

Hank Pym/Ant-Man – Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel)

Who is Hank Pym? The original Ant-Man and Scott Lang’s mentor, Hank died from Thaos’ snap as shown in the post-credits scene to Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What else has Michael Douglas been in? Veteran actor Douglas has appeared in classic movies including Wall Street (for which he won an Oscar), The American President, Traffic, Romancing the Stone and Basic Instinct among others. He is also a producer and won an Oscar for his film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Janet van Dyne/The Wasp – Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne/ The Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel)

Who is Janet van Dyne? The original Wasp, who was trapped in the Quantum Realm until being rescued in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Destroyed by Thanos.

What else has Michelle Pfeiffer been in? Pfeiffer is a well-known screen presence, appearing in films including Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Batman Returns, The Age of Innocence, Hairspray and Grease 2 over her decades of fame.

Nick Fury – Samuel L Jackson

Who is Nick Fury? Super-spy Nick Fury was the head of SHIELD and originally brought the Avengers together, appearing in multiple MCU movies over the years. While he was destroyed by Thanos, he managed to send a signal to Captain Marvel before he died, reminding her of their friendship.

What else has Samuel L Jackson been in? Jackson is famously prolific, appearing in various blockbusters and critically acclaimed films over the years including Jurassic Park, the Star Wars franchise, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Goodfellas, Deep Blue Sea and The Incredibles. He is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April