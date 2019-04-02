At first the clip appears to be more of the same "avenge the fallen" talk over clips we've already seen, but then it drops quite a bit of new information. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) can be seen sorting their differences – this will be the first time the pair have been seen on screen together since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The trailer – released to mark Endgame tickets going on pre-sale – also confirms that Stark and his fiancée Pepper Potts do get a chance to see each other again, after he somehow manages to get back to Earth. Oh, and there's a cute scene showing Bradley Cooper's Rocket comforting Karen Gillan's Nebula, before the gang take the fight to Thanos. Check it out below.

You might have also spotted a glimpse of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Captain America (Evans) and Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy ship. It's going to be a wild ride...

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019