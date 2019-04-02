New Avengers: Endgame trailer features some surprising reunions
The remaining Avengers take the fight to the big purple villain in the new "special look" clip
A new one-minute-long trailer for Avengers: Endgame gives us our greatest insight into the film yet, offering a glimpse at some heartwarming reunions and what looks like an epic final battle with Thanos.
At first the clip appears to be more of the same "avenge the fallen" talk over clips we've already seen, but then it drops quite a bit of new information. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) can be seen sorting their differences – this will be the first time the pair have been seen on screen together since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
The trailer – released to mark Endgame tickets going on pre-sale – also confirms that Stark and his fiancée Pepper Potts do get a chance to see each other again, after he somehow manages to get back to Earth. Oh, and there's a cute scene showing Bradley Cooper's Rocket comforting Karen Gillan's Nebula, before the gang take the fight to Thanos. Check it out below.
You might have also spotted a glimpse of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Captain America (Evans) and Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy ship. It's going to be a wild ride...
Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019