20 easy questions for your home pub quiz

Let’s face it, everyone is quizzing right now – and if you can’t beat them, you may as well log on to your preferred video conferencing system and join them.

But what happens when you’re required to come up with the questions? Well, you can trawl the internet for hours, or you can just use these questions that we’ve thought up for you. Seriously, it’s that easy.

And, what’s also easy, are these questions. So no one can moan at you and say the quiz was too hard. It’s win, win!

Questions

Who usually presents the 10pm news on BBC One? What is the capital of Wales? What number is a baker’s dozen? How many times have England won the men’s football World Cup? What is the currency of Portugal? A marathon is how many miles? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are best known for which annual award ceremony? Where would you wear brogues? In what year was the Battle of Hastings? Which dutch artist famously painted sunflowers? On what birthday do British citizens first receive a telegram from the Queen? EastEnders is set in which fictional London borough? What does “www” stand for in the context of an internet address? Which of these precious metals is more expensive per ounce, gold or silver? Which is bigger, A4 paper or A5 paper? Who plays Del Boy Trotter in Only Fools and Horses? What is the capital of the USA? Levi Strauss is best known for manufacturing what kind of clothing? Name the 1975 Steven Spielberg film about a shark What does the television channel’s name ITV stand for?

Answers

