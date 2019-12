When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

Grab your Gwent cards and prepare to fight some monsters, The Witcher season two has been confirmed!

Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones was given an early green light for a second run ahead of the first season’s premiere, but what do we know so far about the continued adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books?

When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix?

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich first announced the return of the show and key characters on 13th November 2019, over a month before the launch of season one.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️???? pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

There’s no word on a release date just yet but expect at least a year for a big-budget fantasy series – so around December 2020 at the earliest.

“The scriptwriting process takes about 20 weeks, all in,” Hissrich told RadioTimes.com. “Now, what happens after that 20 weeks is, we have a draft of all of the episodes. But then you start to look back, and you have to leave room in the writing process for organic things to happen.

“So let’s say you start shooting, and you realise, ‘Oh, those two characters work even better together than I expected. And then we’ll make sure that down the line, we’re playing more into that storyline.’

“So all of the scripts are written,” she added. “It doesn’t mean they won’t be rewritten 100 times before someone sees them on the air for season two.”

What will happen in The Witcher season 2?

The first season is based on Sapkowski’s The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny collections of short stories (albeit not all of them), and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed that the next series will incorporate unused parts of those stories with first “Witcher saga” novel Blood of Elves.

“A lot of what we’ve set up in season one will come into play in season two,” Hissrich told RadioTimes.com.

“We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adapt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do.

“So to be blessed with a season two, and to know that we can go back and revisit some of those things, is really exciting. There will be a big mix of things.”

Blood of Elves sees Geralt take on the protection and training of Freya Allan’s Ciri, but given that some of Ciri’s storyline has already been depicted in season one it’s unlikely to be a direct adaptation of those events.

At the very least expect some monster hunting, sword-fighting, more on the war with Nilgaard and the elvish insurgence, as well as a likely focus on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

Who’s in the cast of The Witcher?

Unsurprisingly Superman’s alter ego Henry Cavill will return as titular Witcher Geralt of Rivia, with Freya Allan (The War of The Worlds) as the prophesied Princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play sorceress and love interest Yennefer and Jodhi May will reappear as Queen Calanthe.

“What’s great is that we’ve now set up all of the dominos for the world, right?” Hissrich told us.

“We have Geralt and his journey. We’ve introduced him to Yennefer. It hasn’t necessarily gone perfectly. We have everything. We have all the building blocks in place.

“And then in that place, we hit the domino and watch things knock over.”