The Witcher cast have already seen season 3 scripts: “It’s going to be great”

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher hasn’t even been released yet – but the cast are already teasing season three, which was confirmed back in September.

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri on the hit Netflix fantasy series, revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that she has already seen the scripts for the third run – and thinks it’s going to be “a great season”.

“I might have actually seen some scripts, you know?” she revealed. “Just putting it out there. I don’t know exactly [when it’ll be], but it will be not too long away.

“It’s very exciting,” she added. “I think it’s going to be a great season.”

While Allan might have had a sneak peek at what lies in store, fellow cast member Joey Batey hasn’t been so lucky just yet – although the Jaskier actor did say that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had been in touch regarding the direction of the next series.

“I have not seen the scripts, and lord knows when we’re going to be filming,” he explained. “Because, as you can probably tell over the last couple of days alone, the world is changing pretty quickly. We’re hopefully shooting in the new year. And, yeah, I’ve not seen any of the scripts yet.

“Lauren’s been chatting to the cast and crew and creatives over the past couple of months, and shaping these scripts, and kicking them all into gear, and getting everyone’s input and feedback,” he added.

“She’s so open to collaboration that it means that we’re able to come with ideas and offerings, and that’s one of the most enjoyable parts of working with her. She is egoless, and is so able to go, ‘That’s a really good idea,’ or ‘That’s a terrible idea, Joey.’ And there aren’t any wrong answers.”

As for where their characters could go in future seasons, Allan said it was “very hard to say” what direction Ciri’s story might taken.

“You sort of discover that as you go along, really,” she said. “It’s something that you can’t necessarily say what you want. You’re discovering it as you play it, and just using the script in whatever way you do.

“But I would say I definitely, obviously want to see her become an insane fighter,” she added. “That’s for sure. I can’t wait for her to get her proper sword. The day that I get handed a proper silver, heavy sword, is going to be the day that I’m content.”

And Batey said he’d like to see Jaskier be part of storylines that could “help young people work out who they are, or how they fit in a changing world”.

“Being part of these stories that manage to take an awful lot of what’s happening in our contemporary world and our actual world and show them through a lens of fantasy, and not just delve into dragons and sword fights and stuff, but we actually get to see bits of this world that resonate, particularly for younger people,” he said.

“If I’m in any way part of those kinds of storylines, which can help young people work out who they are or how they fit in a changing world, then that’s something that I’m incredibly excited to be a part of.”

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.